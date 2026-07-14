Understanding the CPC: The key to decoding China's development

(front row, left to right) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party Cai Qi, and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China Li Xi applaud during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 12, 2026. (AFP/Pool/Andres Martinez Casares)

In just a few decades, China accomplished an industrialization process that took many developed countries centuries to achieve.

O n July 1, 2026, the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated the 105th Anniversary of its founding. General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the commemorative ceremony. Indonesian political leaders, including Gerindra Party chairman President Prabowo Subianto and chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Megawati Soekarnoputri, sent congratulatory messages to Xi Jinping, extending warm congratulations. In their messages, they spoke highly of the remarkable economic and social achievements the Chinese people have made under the CPC leadership and commended the Party's significant contributions to world peace and development

Since its founding in 1921, the CPC has grown from just 58 members into the world's largest governing party, with more than 100 million members and significant global influence. Over the past 105 years, through the great endeavors of revolution, national development, reform and the new era, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in sustained efforts to transform China from a poor and weak country into the world's second-largest economy.

In just a few decades, China accomplished an industrialization process that took many developed countries centuries to achieve, creating the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and enduring social stability. To understand the key to China's development, one must first understand the CPC.

From day one, the CPC has borne the deep imprint of serving the people, taking wholehearted service to the people as its fundamental purpose and always bearing in mind that the country belongs to the people, and the people are the country.

Generation after generation of CPC members have devoted themselves selflessly to the nation's development, achieving historic accomplishments such as eradicating absolute poverty, establishing a complete industrial system and building the world's largest education and social security systems.

Over the past 105 years, the CPC has consistently stood with the people, thought with the people and worked with the people, earning their wholehearted support and trust via concrete actions.

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China's development has witnessed our continuous exploration of a path to modernization. In the new era, the CPC has integrated the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and with its traditional culture, leading the Chinese people onto the path of Chinese modernization.