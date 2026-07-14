TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space
Fighting brain rot must begin now
Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
250 years of American state capitalism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space
Fighting brain rot must begin now
Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
250 years of American state capitalism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When landfills become time bombs: A lesson from Jatiwaringin

While the Jatiwaringin landfill fire has exposed the volatile reality of Indonesia’s mismanaged waste, a much larger environmental time bomb is ticking in Bantar Gebang at the gates of Greater Jakarta.

Firdaus Ali (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 14, 2026 Published on Jul. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-07-12T18:59:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A trash picker walks past a large mound of burning garbage on July 4, 2026, at the Jatiwaringin landfill in Tangerang regency, Banten. A trash picker walks past a large mound of burning garbage on July 4, 2026, at the Jatiwaringin landfill in Tangerang regency, Banten. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

A

s extreme temperatures gripped parts of the Northern Hemisphere in late June, a severe fire erupted at the Jatiwaringin landfill in Mauk district, Tangerang regency, Banten. Within eight days of the initial outbreak on June 30, the flames had expanded from 3 to 15 hectares, devouring nearly half of the 33 ha facility.

The disaster forced hundreds of residents to evacuate to a nearby village hall, leaving dozens displaced and suffering from acute respiratory infections due to the dense, billowing smoke produced. Despite the deployment of four firefighting helicopters and hundreds of emergency personnel, the deep-seated embers beneath the mountain of refuse remained notoriously difficult to extinguish.

The underlying mechanics of the fire are scientifically clear. The accumulation of methane gas (CH4), a by-product of the anaerobic decomposition of organic waste, creates a highly volatile environment. When exposed to soaring ambient temperatures, the risk of spontaneous ignition skyrockets.

In Jatiwaringin, high winds and dry weather severely hindered containment efforts. Furthermore, the landfill’s daily cover system, designed to bury refuse under layers of soil in accordance with sanitary landfill principles, had been implemented only across a fraction of the site. The resulting conflagration was the direct consequence of systemic management oversight.

However, the crisis in Tangerang is merely a warning shot. A far larger threat looms over Jakarta at the Bantar Gebang integrated waste disposal site (TPST) and other major landfills nationwide.

While Jatiwaringin holds waste across 33 ha, Bantar Gebang spans roughly 108 ha and holds an estimated 56 million tonnes of Jakartans’ waste, nearly three times the spatial footprint and an exponentially higher volume. According to a report by the Emmett Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, the waste piles at Bantar Gebang emit an estimated 6.2 tonnes of methane per hour.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with a global warming potential 23 to 28 times greater than carbon dioxide (CO2) over a short-term horizon. In dry, hot conditions, it becomes highly flammable. The structural components for a catastrophic fire are already in place; all that is required is an ignition trigger, whether from extreme weather, a discarded cigarette or friction generated by heavy machinery.

Popular

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Fighting brain rot must begin now

Fighting brain rot must begin now

Related Article

Selective justice

Hundreds still sheltering as fire blazes at Tangerang landfill

Arson probe deepens Tangerang landfill crisis

Jatiwaringin landfill emergency status in force until July 14

Venezuela quake toll tops 900, search intensifies for hundreds trapped

Popular

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Fighting brain rot must begin now

Fighting brain rot must begin now

More in Opinion

 View more
A ship sails off the coast of Ajman on Friday. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply since Wednesday, especially through the United Nations-backed Omani route, analysts said, after vessels were attacked earlier this week and as the United States and Iran traded renewed strikes.
Academia

Renewed Gulf hostilities and global uncertainty
(front row, left to right) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party Cai Qi, and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China Li Xi applaud during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 12, 2026.
Academia

Understanding the CPC: The key to decoding China's development
An officer assists a taxpayer filing their annual tax return via the Directorate General of Taxes' (DGT) new Coretax system at the Meulaboh Tax Office in West Aceh, Aceh, on March 27, 2026.
Academia

Beyond Tax Day reflection: Fiscal sovereignty matters

Highlight
Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) special crimes division building in south Jakarta ahead of a press briefing on July 10, 2026. Febrie denied allegations of his involvement in a corruption case pertaining to the coal supply for coal-fired power plants.
Politics

Mystery over ex-prosecutor’s whereabouts adds to scrutiny of AGO probe
A worker walks across an operational area at the Martabe gold mine located in the Batang Toru district of South Tapanuli, North Sumatra. The mine is operated by PT Agincourt Resources, a unit of Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International.
Editorial

Selective justice
The credit rating agency's logo appears on the fronticepiece of the S&P Global headquarters in the financial district of New York City on Dec. 13, 2018.
Markets

S&P affirms BBB rating, stable outlook for Indonesia

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
Middle East and Africa

Iran mocks Trump over tolls for Hormuz strait passage
Middle East and Africa

Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan
Asia & Pacific

How flammable decor and lax rules turned Bangkok pub into a death trap
Regulations

Govt slashes fuel prices for mid-scale fishermen
Markets

Regaining retail investors’ confidence
Companies

Govt names consortia for second batch of waste-to-energy projects
Europe

Wildfire rages near Paris as heatwave scorches Europe
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When landfills become time bombs: A lesson from Jatiwaringin

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.