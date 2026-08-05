A personal journey, a shared future: Mexico and Indonesia in a new era of partnership

Within the multilateral framework of the United Nations, in the G20 and as partners in MIKTA, Mexico and Indonesia consistently join forces to amplify their voices.

E ighteen years ago, I arrived in Jakarta not as an ambassador, but as a mid-career diplomat eager to learn. I had the privilege of attending Indonesia’s Diplomatic Academy, where I studied alongside amazing Indonesian colleagues, discovering the country’s foreign policy traditions, its rich history, culture and extraordinary diversity. Little did I know that one day I would return to this country as the Ambassador of Mexico.

That experience profoundly shaped my understanding of Indonesia and of diplomacy itself. It taught me that successful international relations are built through official meetings and negotiations, but also through genuine human connections, curiosity and mutual respect.

Returning feels, in many ways, like my diplomatic homecoming. Familiar streets, familiar smiles and familiar values remind me that diplomacy is ultimately about people. It is precisely this personal bond that inspires my work every day and reinforces my conviction that Mexico and Indonesia are far closer than geography alone might suggest.

As the Ambassador of Mexico to Indonesia, I am continually struck by a profound sense of familiarity whenever I walk through Jakarta’s vibrant streets or explore the cultural landscapes of this magnificent archipelago. For a Mexican diplomat, Indonesia often feels like a subtle reflection of home. Our two nations are connected by the Pacific Ocean and by our identities as guardians of ancient civilizations, champions of environmental stewardship and cultural diversity and influential voices on the modern global stage. It is this remarkable symmetry that convinces me our bilateral relationship is entering its most promising chapter.

Our bond begins with the very fabric of who we are. Both Mexico and Indonesia are cradles of civilization whose historical legacies continue to shape our modern identities. We are proud and diverse societies where multiethnic communities coexist in harmony, creating a rich mosaic of languages, traditions and artistic expressions.

Both countries are also among the world’s megadiverse nations, safeguarding an extraordinary share of the planet’s biodiversity. This natural wealth mirrors the richness of our societies and creates opportunities for cooperation in conservation, sustainable development and scientific research.

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Beyond these similarities, our cultures speak a remarkably familiar language. Whether it is the artistic spirituality of Bali recalling the colorful traditions of Oaxaca, the vibrant textile heritage of batik and Mexican embroidery, or the intricate flavors of Indonesian cuisine echoing the sophistication of Mexican gastronomy, our peoples instinctively recognize shared values: family, community, creativity and resilience. These parallels are evidence that two nations separated by thousands of kilometers can nevertheless understand each other deeply.