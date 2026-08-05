TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say
Discontent over policies, leadership erodes Prabowo’s footing
Bali deserves more respect
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say
Discontent over policies, leadership erodes Prabowo’s footing
Bali deserves more respect
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A personal journey, a shared future: Mexico and Indonesia in a new era of partnership

Within the multilateral framework of the United Nations, in the G20 and as partners in MIKTA, Mexico and Indonesia consistently join forces to amplify their voices. 

Francisco de la Torre Galindo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 5, 2026 Published on Aug. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-08-03T14:49:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Dancers from Mexico dance during the Surabaya Cross Culture International Folk Art Festival (SCCIFAF) on July 16, 2023, in Surabaya, East Java. Dancers from Mexico dance during the Surabaya Cross Culture International Folk Art Festival (SCCIFAF) on July 16, 2023, in Surabaya, East Java. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

E

ighteen years ago, I arrived in Jakarta not as an ambassador, but as a mid-career diplomat eager to learn. I had the privilege of attending Indonesia’s Diplomatic Academy, where I studied alongside amazing Indonesian colleagues, discovering the country’s foreign policy traditions, its rich history, culture and extraordinary diversity. Little did I know that one day I would return to this country as the Ambassador of Mexico.

That experience profoundly shaped my understanding of Indonesia and of diplomacy itself. It taught me that successful international relations are built through official meetings and negotiations, but also through genuine human connections, curiosity and mutual respect. 

Returning feels, in many ways, like my diplomatic homecoming. Familiar streets, familiar smiles and familiar values remind me that diplomacy is ultimately about people. It is precisely this personal bond that inspires my work every day and reinforces my conviction that Mexico and Indonesia are far closer than geography alone might suggest.

As the Ambassador of Mexico to Indonesia, I am continually struck by a profound sense of familiarity whenever I walk through Jakarta’s vibrant streets or explore the cultural landscapes of this magnificent archipelago. For a Mexican diplomat, Indonesia often feels like a subtle reflection of home. Our two nations are connected by the Pacific Ocean and by our identities as guardians of ancient civilizations, champions of environmental stewardship and cultural diversity and influential voices on the modern global stage. It is this remarkable symmetry that convinces me our bilateral relationship is entering its most promising chapter.

Our bond begins with the very fabric of who we are. Both Mexico and Indonesia are cradles of civilization whose historical legacies continue to shape our modern identities. We are proud and diverse societies where multiethnic communities coexist in harmony, creating a rich mosaic of languages, traditions and artistic expressions. 

Both countries are also among the world’s megadiverse nations, safeguarding an extraordinary share of the planet’s biodiversity. This natural wealth mirrors the richness of our societies and creates opportunities for cooperation in conservation, sustainable development and scientific research.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Beyond these similarities, our cultures speak a remarkably familiar language. Whether it is the artistic spirituality of Bali recalling the colorful traditions of Oaxaca, the vibrant textile heritage of batik and Mexican embroidery, or the intricate flavors of Indonesian cuisine echoing the sophistication of Mexican gastronomy, our peoples instinctively recognize shared values: family, community, creativity and resilience. These parallels are evidence that two nations separated by thousands of kilometers can nevertheless understand each other deeply.

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say

Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say
Discontent over policies, leadership erodes Prabowo’s footing

Discontent over policies, leadership erodes Prabowo’s footing

Related Article

What a Sino-American G2 would mean for Asian security

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Chile and Indonesia: Building a Pacific strategic partnership for the future

Indonesia-India defense cooperation needs institutionalization of trust

Indonesia, Belarus seek closer ties in agriculture, industry 

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say

Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say
Discontent over policies, leadership erodes Prabowo’s footing

Discontent over policies, leadership erodes Prabowo’s footing

More in Opinion

 View more
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent walks out of the West Wing to do a television interview on the North Lawn of the White House on March 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Academia

US yen intervention signals perfect storm rising in FX and bond markets
Illustration of opioid
Academia

Fear influences patient access to medical opioids
Dancers from Mexico dance during the Surabaya Cross Culture International Folk Art Festival (SCCIFAF) on July 16, 2023, in Surabaya, East Java.
Academia

A personal journey, a shared future: Mexico and Indonesia in a new era of partnership

Highlight
A passenger train runs on an elevated track in Jakarta's central business district on August 5, 2025.
Economy

GDP growth slows to 5.29 in second quarter
Eleven of the shadow cabinet's 15 members gather for their first working meeting in Jakarta on July 27, 2026, following the launch of the self-styled watchdog initiative.
Editorial

Suits, scholars and the silent House
An aerial view shows thick smoke rising from a forest and land fire in Tumbang Nusa village, Pulang Pisau regency, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. The Central Kalimantan provincial government has declared a forest and land fire emergency through Oct. 31, 2026. As of Aug. 3, 2026, fires had burned 1,715.14 hectares (4,238 acres) across 907 incidents in the province.
Society

Early wildfire surge raises alarm in Indonesia

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Businesses urge investment climate reforms to prevent more layoffs
Tech

‘Vibe Coding’: How Asia’s finance teams are rewriting rules
Economy

GDP growth slows to 5.29 in second quarter
Companies

Jet fuel prices ease but cost pressure persists for airlines
Academia

US yen intervention signals perfect storm rising in FX and bond markets
Archipelago

TNI chief observes nighttime airdrop exercise
Academia

Fear influences patient access to medical opioids
Sports

From Surabaya's alleys, Rizky Ridho carries the nation's hopes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A personal journey, a shared future: Mexico and Indonesia in a new era of partnership

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.