Analysis: Corruption in the kitchen: Governance crisis in BGN

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he National Nutrition Agency (BGN) is reaching a critical junction, burdened by systemic corruption, opaque procurement and severe leadership instability. Tasked with executing President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship Free Nutritious Meal (MBG) program for nearly 90 million children, the agency has cycled through three different heads in less than two months. This rapid turnover is a warning sign: An institution attempting to scale overnight for a massive multibillion-dollar policy must establish airtight safeguards against graft and political patronage if it hopes to deliver on its promise.
The early governance shocks began when inaugural BGN chief Dadan Hindayana, alongside two deputies, was ousted and arrested by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) over alleged procurement corruption. His deputy Nanik Sudaryati Deyang took over as the new head to stabilize the agency, only to step down 45 days later amid her own legal wrangles, paving the way for Sudaryono.
Managing a logistically complex, nationwide supply chain requires consistent, long-term leadership. Instead, the early months of the BGN have been defined by reactive firefighting, exposing internal controls that are not yet equipped to handle the agency's vast scope.
Nanik’s brief tenure showed how easily operational progress can be clouded by issues related to institutional integrity. To her credit, she acted aggressively on the ground, auditing roughly 28,000 community kitchens nationwide, setting strict compliance standards for 3,000 key facilities, pausing wasteful expansion in oversaturated areas and pushing to decentralize logistics.
Yet her tenure was cut short when the agency’s ex-deputy, Sony Sonjaya, accused her of bypassing standard competitive bidding to route local nutrition fulfillment service units (SPPG) to foundations tied to her network. Though Nanik publicly denied the charges, mounting pressure from the AGO made her position untenable, turning her departure into yet another point of friction for the young agency.
Coming directly from his former post as deputy agriculture minister to take the BGN’s helm, Sudaryono has offered a promising shift in direction by immediately tackling operational rot. In his first nine days, Sudaryono fired 261 non-civil servant workers and disciplined dozens of civil servants involved in embezzlement, chronic absenteeism and online gambling. He also permanently shuttered over 833 central kitchens that failed to meet basic sanitation standards as well as cut off state funding to nonoperational or fraudulent facilities.
These swift interventions demonstrate a genuine attempt to restore public trust, but Sudaryono’s long-term success will depend on whether he can address the structural flaws built into the original architecture of the free meals program. Distributing massive cash flows to tens of thousands of local food prep facilities inherently risks kickbacks, middleman markups and local patron-client networks.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.