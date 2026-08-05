Suits, scholars and the silent House

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This unofficial shadow cabinet offers something the Prabowo administration currently lacks: a rigorous, uncompromised sparring partner.
here is something both inspiring and deeply alarming about the sight of scholars and activists donning formal suits to convene an unofficial "shadow cabinet."
It is inspiring because, in a country where genuine political dissent is being rapidly engineered out of existence, a collection of academics, lawyers and civic leaders still care enough to stand up and demand accountability. It is deeply alarming because, in a functioning constitutional republic, they shouldn't have to.
When President Prabowo Subianto built his sprawling coalition government, he didn't just build a legislature majority; he effectively bought out the opposition.
By absorbing virtually every major political party in the House of Representatives into his executive fold, and binding them alongside powerful interest groups across big business, religious institutions, labor federations and the security apparatus, the administration engineered a sterile consensus.
Even the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), nominally the lone outsider in the House, has chosen tactical quiet over principled opposition, acting less like an institutional check on power and more like a party negotiating its local strongholds.
The result is a dangerous political monoculture. Inside the halls of state power, robust debate has been replaced by compliance.
It is into this eerie political quiet that the newly formed 15-member shadow cabinet stepped during its inaugural assembly. Selected through a competitive civil-society screening panel, the initiative brings together prominent public intellectuals.
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