TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
A preventable disaster 
Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm
Indonesia vessel is holding passing drills with China, navy spokesperson says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
A preventable disaster 
Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm
Indonesia vessel is holding passing drills with China, navy spokesperson says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Whoosh debt is not gone, only moved around

The decision to move the consortium's stake to the fiscal authorities is effectively an admission that the domestic SOE structure has reached its limits.

Ronny P Sasmita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 13, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Prospective passengers wait for the arrival of the Whoosh high-speed train on March 15 on the platform at Whoosh Padalarang Station in West Bandung regency, West Java. Prospective passengers wait for the arrival of the Whoosh high-speed train on March 15 on the platform at Whoosh Padalarang Station in West Bandung regency, West Java. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

T

he August agreement between Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and Danantara Indonesia Chief Operating Officer Dony Oskaria marks a consequential new chapter in the troubled finances of the Whoosh high-speed railway. 

Under the plan, a 60 percent equity stake in PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), together with its liabilities, will be transferred from the state-owned enterprise (SOE) consortium to the Finance Ministry by mid-September.

The official message is reassuring, that rescuing Whoosh will not cost the State Budget a single rupiah. But this claim deserves much closer scrutiny. The transfer may remove the burden from the balance sheets of SOEs, but it does not make the underlying debt disappear. It merely changes where the risk sits and ultimately, who may have to absorb it.

The decision to move the consortium's stake to the fiscal authorities is effectively an admission that the domestic SOE structure has reached its limits. PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) and PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) have suffered severe financial deterioration from the project, while Danantara, which controls a large share of aggregate SOE dividends, has been unwilling to use its corporate earnings to cover Whoosh's persistent cash-flow deficits. With the original risk bearers no longer able to carry the burden, transferring the liabilities became a way to prevent the problem from spreading further across the SOE system.

The mechanism chosen is a Special Mission Vehicle (SMV), such as PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI), operating within the Finance Ministry's institutional orbit. The SMV would absorb the equity and manage KCIC's obligations, relying on internal dividends, retained earnings and available equity capacity. The SOE consortium receives relief without an immediate cash injection, while Danantara can protect its wider portfolio from the project's financial deterioration.

Yet describing this arrangement as simply "budget-neutral" is misleading. From a public-finance perspective, moving liabilities from SOE balance sheets to an SMV does not eliminate the state's exposure. It creates a form of quasi-fiscal or contingent liability. The government may avoid an immediate expenditure entry in the State Budget, but the sovereign remains exposed if the transferred asset cannot generate sufficient cash to meet its obligations.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The numbers explain why. Whoosh's construction cost rose from an initial estimate of US$6.05 billion to $7.26 billion, reflecting a $1.21 billion overrun. Under the original financing structure, 75 percent came from loans provided by China Development Bank (CDB), while 25 percent was equity. For Indonesia's 60 percent stake, the accumulated CDB debt is estimated at roughly $3.2 billion, or Rp 53 trillion-Rp 54 trillion.

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
A preventable disaster 

A preventable disaster 

Related Article

Is China really a beggar-thy-neighbor power?

The urgent need to protect academic integrity

Indonesia launches first gold ETF to expand bullion market

Finance Ministry's Whoosh takeover plan raises technical, efficiency risks

Why Danantara should stay out of KSSK

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
A preventable disaster 

A preventable disaster 

More in Opinion

 View more
Japan's Crown Prince Fumihito (center) leaves with his wife Crown Princess Kiko (center, right) after visiting the Hagia Sofia Mosque in Istanbul, on Dec. 5, 2024.
Academia

Japan’s complex and forgotten ties with Islam
Rector of Lambung Mangkurat University, Prof. Ahmad Alim Bachri, turns the tassel for the top graduates on July 3, 2024, at the faculty level at the ULM Auditorium, Banjarbaru, Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan.
Academia

Hidden inequality in Indonesia’s new university accreditation system
A general view at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, on August 2, 2024.
Academia

Mining sector: From growth engine to growth constraint

Highlight
A boy sits at the Dago residential area in Bandung, West Java on Aug. 5, 2026. The West Java office of Statistic Indonesia (BPS) recorded a decrease on the number of urban poors from 2.83 million people in September 2025 to 2.7 million in March.
Society

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
Illustration of Indonesian passport
Editorial

A start, not a settlement
President Prabowo Subianto looks on before delivering a speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Economy

2027 budget plan puts prudence, credibility to the test

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australia to make tech companies pay more outlets for content under reworked media law
Society

Free meals drive leaves remote kitchen investors deep in debt
Regulations

Govt to reroute Danantara dividends back to state budget
Archipelago

Rescuers comb waters near Bali for 5 missing after ferry blaze
Academia

Japan’s complex and forgotten ties with Islam
Archipelago

Two motorcyclists killed by train at unguarded N. Sumatra railway crossing
Academia

Hidden inequality in Indonesia’s new university accreditation system
Companies

Freeport’s Gresik smelter halts operations for furnace repairs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Whoosh debt is not gone, only moved around

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.