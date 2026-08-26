The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Mandiri freezing of protester’s account raises alarm over civic freedom
Indonesia to open airspace for cloud seeding to tackle haze, Malaysia says 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Mandiri freezing of protester’s account raises alarm over civic freedom
Indonesia to open airspace for cloud seeding to tackle haze, Malaysia says 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Pursuing energy security with self-sufficiency, demand controls

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 26, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A price board displays the current prices of fuel on April 19, 2026, at a gas station on Jl. Jend. Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta. A price board displays the current prices of fuel on April 19, 2026, at a gas station on Jl. Jend. Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta. ( JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

he government is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to strengthen energy security: reducing dependence on fuel imports through the mandatory B50 biodiesel policy while reforming fuel subsidies to make them more targeted toward lower-income households. Both policies, however, come with challenges. The B50 program, which combines 50 percent palm oil-based biofuel with 50 percent fossil-fuel diesel, could increase domestic demand for crude palm oil (CPO), potentially affecting exports and cooking oil prices. Meanwhile, the government’s planned restrictions on subsidized fuel purchases have raised questions about the accuracy of household welfare assessments used to determine eligibility.

President Prabowo Subianto has said Indonesia is beginning to achieve energy self-sufficiency through the mandatory B50 biodiesel policy, which took effect on July 1, allowing the country to stop importing diesel fuel. The President said the policy could save up to Rp 170 trillion (US$9.5 billion) in foreign exchange (forex), adding that Indonesia is the first country to implement a B50 mandate. Prabowo views the policy as a milestone in the country’s pursuit of energy self-sufficiency and part of broader efforts to strengthen food, energy and water security as pillars of national resilience.

The rollout of B50 began with a transition phase, during which some gas stations continued to clear existing B40 stocks while major cities began offering B50. Additional CPO demand is not expected to be significant this year because implementation began midway through the year. The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) estimates that B50 will require around 14 million tonnes of CPO feedstock, accounting for more than a quarter of national production of 53 million to 54 million tonnes and potentially reducing stocks available for export. This requirement is projected to rise to 16.2 million to 17 million tonnes when the program is fully operational in 2027.

However, the supply outlook could become more challenging. The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) has predicted that a moderate El Niño could bring an extended dry season and below-average rainfall. Such conditions could delay fruit ripening, with the resulting impact on palm oil production potentially becoming more apparent the following year. Gapki estimates that if CPO production fails to increase while B50 demand rises, Indonesia’s CPO exports could decline by around 3 million tonnes in 2027. Lower exports could also reduce revenue for the Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDP), although the government maintains that biodiesel incentive funding remains secure as long as global oil prices stay high.

For oil palm farmers, however, the B50 rollout has yet to translate into higher fresh fruit bunch (FFB) prices. The Indonesian Palm Oil Farmers Association (Apkasindo) says the best FFB price currently stands at around Rp 15,200, below levels recorded before the B50 initiative. Farmers have also criticized the lack of transparency in the CPO tender mechanism operated by state-owned plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara III (PTPN III) through PT Kharisma Pemasaran Bersama Nusantara (KPBN). They have proposed establishing an Indonesian palm oil exchange to improve transparency in price formation.

On the demand side, the government plans to restrict purchases of Pertamina’s subsidized Research Octane Number (RON) 90 gasoline, Pertalite, by people in deciles 9 and 10 starting in late 2026. The policy is intended to better target fuel subsidies. It follows earlier attempts to tighten subsidy controls, including through the MyPertamina system, which were considered ineffective in accurately assessing consumers’ economic eligibility and remained vulnerable to misuse. The government is now considering using decile data from the Integrated Social Welfare Data (DTSEN), or vehicle classifications, to determine eligibility.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The DTSEN’s deciles divide the population into 10 groups based on their relative welfare status, using a range of socioeconomic characteristics. The assessment considers 39 variables, including employment, education, housing conditions, electricity access, asset ownership, expenditure and household vulnerability. Being classified in decile 9 or 10, therefore, does not automatically mean that a household is wealthy. Nevertheless, social media discussions show that the decile system is increasingly perceived as a proxy for economic class, particularly as it is being used to determine access to assistance and policies that directly affect household expenses.

Popular

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Analysis: Rosy labor figures conceal deeper cracks

IDX outperforms Asian markets on domestic optimism

Analysis: Foreign debt climbs to Rp 8 quadrillion amid weak loan usage

Analysis: Fraud exposes vulnerabilities in Sumatra's fuel distribution

Oil settles over $100 as Houthi attacks intensify Middle East supply risks

Popular

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in Opinion

 View more
A farmer applies urea fertilizer on June 10, 2026, at a parched rice field in Handapherang village, Ciamis regency, West Java.
Academia

When villages quietly carry the national economy
A demonstrator carries Indonesia’s national flag alongside a pirate flag from the Japanese anime One Piece, an internet symbol of protest against government policies, on Aug. 29, 2025, during a rally outside the residence of the Governor of East Java, in Surabaya.
Academia

Indonesia's shrinking digital freedom: From rubber articles to four-hour censorship
A price board displays the current prices of fuel on April 19, 2026, at a gas station on Jl. Jend. Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Pursuing energy security with self-sufficiency, demand controls

Highlight
Police in firefighting gear extinguish a peatland fire at Tambang in Kampar, Riau province, on August 25, 2026.
Archipelago

Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders
President Prabowo Subianto is displayed on screens as he delivers his annual state of nation address in front of the members of the Parliament, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sits next to him, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day anniversary, in Jakarta, August 14, 2026.
Editorial

A foreign policy president, really?
State asset fund Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani (center) gestures during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) alongside DSI CEO Luke Mahony (right) at the Danantara headquarters in Jakarta on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.
Regulations

Danantara export body launches with future role still hazy

The Latest

 View more
Academia

When villages quietly carry the national economy
Archipelago

Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Politics

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Academia

Indonesia's shrinking digital freedom: From rubber articles to four-hour censorship
Opinion

Analysis: Pursuing energy security with self-sufficiency, demand controls
Archipelago

Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders
Editorial

A foreign policy president, really?
Economy

Prabowo kicks off solar power push with groundbreakings, open tenders
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Pursuing energy security with self-sufficiency, demand controls

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.