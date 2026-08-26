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South-South bonding: India-Indonesia youth power to boost innovation 

India and its biggest neighbor in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, have launched a unique initiative to expand collaboration in start-ups, deep-tech innovation, artificial intelligence and talent development that could lead to joint projects and creative initiatives by youth in the two large democracies of the Global South.  

D. Chowdhury  (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, August 26, 2026

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A participant takes the 2025 Computer-Based Written Exam for the National Selection Based on Test (UTBK-SNBT) at Diponegoro University (UNDIP), Tembalang, Semarang, Central Java, on April 30, 2025 A participant takes the 2025 Computer-Based Written Exam for the National Selection Based on Test (UTBK-SNBT) at Diponegoro University (UNDIP), Tembalang, Semarang, Central Java, on April 30, 2025 (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

I

ndia and its biggest neighbor in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, have launched a unique initiative to expand collaboration in start-ups, deep-tech innovation, artificial intelligence and talent development that could lead to joint projects and creative initiatives by youth in the two large democracies of the Global South.  

In this regard the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Global Research Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry early in August to accelerate deep-tech commercialization and joint research. IITs are globally recognized institutes which have decided to extend the hand of partnership to the Indonesian youth to encourage innovation. 

The MoU will strengthen strategic cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, deep technology, entrepreneurship and talent development to create creative bonds between youth of the two countries. The MoU aims to strengthen collaborative research and innovation ecosystems, accelerate deep-tech commercialization and advance the India-Indonesia South-South Strategic Partnership.

The MoU emerged from the July bilateral summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to significantly expanding cooperation in higher education, science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. 

The partnership reflects the shared aspirations of India and Indonesia to build globally competitive innovation ecosystems that support sustainable economic growth, technological self-reliance and knowledge-driven development, the official said, adding that by bringing together IIT Madras' globally recognized strengths in research, deep technologies and innovation with Indonesia's ambitious national development agenda, the partnership seeks to create transformative solutions that contribute to Indonesia's economic growth. 

Indonesia has set an ambitious vision to become a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy. Achieving this requires strong partnerships that empower its universities, researchers, students and entrepreneurs to work together with world-class institutions. Through the collaboration with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, universities across Indonesia will have greater opportunities to participate in joint research, talent development, technology commercialization and innovation programs. 

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According to the Indonesian government its goal is not only to produce excellent research, but to transform ideas into start-ups, help those start-ups grow into globally competitive industries and create greater economic value for Indonesia. The partnership will strengthen Indonesia's innovation ecosystem while reflecting the growing strategic relationship between Indonesia and India. 

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