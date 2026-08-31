Analysis: Pay it back, walk free Prabowo's corruption dilemma

Officials arrange stacks of money collected from forestry administrative fines and recovered state assets from corruption cases on Dec. 24, 2025, at the Attorney General’s Office complex in Jakarta. ( Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

I magine a corrupt official who has stolen billions of rupiah from state coffers. Under a proposal floated by President Prabowo Subianto, that official could walk free, no conviction, no prison, simply by handing the money back. It sounds like restitution; critics say it looks a lot like a pardon with a price tag. The proposal, outlined in Prabowo's Aug. 14 State of the Nation Address, would offer amnesty to corruptors who return stolen state funds. It has reignited a debate that cuts to the heart of his presidency: Is Indonesia's war on corruption for real, or is it starting to look negotiable?

The plan was framed as pragmatic: recover the money first, worry about punishment later. But it raises an uncomfortable question. If corrupt officials can buy their way out of consequences by returning even part of what they stole, what does that say about the government's actual commitment to accountability?

The stakes are high precisely because Prabowo built his political brand on the opposite promise. He came to office vowing an uncompromising fight against graft, calling corruption one of Indonesia's greatest obstacles to prosperity and warning state officials to clean up their act or face consequences. But rhetoric and policy are not always the same thing.

From The Weekender A year after Affan: The anger that stayed Read on The Weekender

Forgiving corruptors in exchange for asset restitution marks a real departure from a long-standing principle: that corruption is a punishable crime, regardless of whether the money is eventually returned. Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) has pointed out that the Corruption Law explicitly says returning state losses does not erase criminal liability.

Critics warn the proposal risks sending a dangerous signal: that corruption could become a crime that perpetrators can simply pay their way out of rather than one with unavoidable legal consequences.

Defenders counter that recovering stolen assets should be the priority. Returning trillions of rupiah to state coffers, they argue, may benefit the public more than locking up offenders. But that argument invites its own follow-up question: If asset recovery really is the priority, why has the government shown so little urgency in advancing the long-stalled asset forfeiture bill (RUU Perampasan Aset), a reform that many anticorruption experts consider one of the most important tools Indonesia could adopt?

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Enacting that bill would strengthen the state's power to seize illicitly acquired wealth.