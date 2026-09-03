The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping
The Himalayan warning and the blind spots in climate risk
Japan answers fire aid call as haze smothers region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping
The Himalayan warning and the blind spots in climate risk
Japan answers fire aid call as haze smothers region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

To build NU anew

As state power and political patronage close in on Nahdlatul Ulama, the world’s largest Muslim organization faces a pivotal internal battle: preserve its independent moral voice, or become a rubber stamp for the ruling elite.

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 3, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
President Prabowo Subianto (right) closes the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress as newly elected Rais Aam KH Miftahul Akhyar (center) and newly elected chairman of the NU Central Executive Board (PBNU) KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, also known as Gus Kikin, look on at Bahrul Ulum Islamic Boarding School in Tambakberas, Jombang, East Java, on Aug. 31, 2026. The 35th NU Congress elected KH Miftachul Akhyar as Rais Aam and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, or Gus Kikin, as chairman of the PBNU for the 2026-2031 term. President Prabowo Subianto (right) closes the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress as newly elected Rais Aam KH Miftahul Akhyar (center) and newly elected chairman of the NU Central Executive Board (PBNU) KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, also known as Gus Kikin, look on at Bahrul Ulum Islamic Boarding School in Tambakberas, Jombang, East Java, on Aug. 31, 2026. The 35th NU Congress elected KH Miftachul Akhyar as Rais Aam and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, or Gus Kikin, as chairman of the PBNU for the 2026-2031 term. (Antara/Syaiful Arif)

T

ensions had already been brewing for weeks leading up to the 35th National Congress (muktamar) of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), held on Aug. 27–31 at Bahrul Ulum Islamic Boarding School in Tambakberas, Jombang, East Java.

Fueling the unrest were persistent rumors of state meddling after organizers dropped Lirboyo boarding school in Kediri, a stronghold long recognized for its fierce independence under a circle of revered senior clerics (kiai sepuh) who keep national political elites at arm's length, as a choice of venue.

Once underway, the congress quickly saw dozens of supporters erupt in protest when organizers altered eligibility rules mid-stride, disqualifying a key challenger for the top post. The controversy culminated in the decision to abandon the democratic one-member, one-vote model, choosing instead to let a select council determine the organization's chairman.

The long plié

From The Weekender

The long plié

Read on The Weekender

The outcome matched media forecasts, with Miftachul Akhyar reelected as chief patron (rais aam), while Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, better known as Gus Kikin, a great-grandson of NU founder Hasyim Asy’ari, secured the chairmanship for the 2026–2031 term, succeeding Yahya Cholil Staquf.

An NU congress has never been a purely spiritual affair; it is a high-stakes arena where factions vie for influence and define how the world’s largest Muslim organization positions itself against state power. President Prabowo Subianto underscored this strategic value by attending both the opening and closing ceremonies, a gesture none of his predecessors made.

When Gus Kikin handed Prabowo an official NU membership card, playfully noting that eight is his favorite number just like the President's, it signaled an exceptionally warm rapport between the palace and NU's new leadership. Whether this coziness will erode NU’s moral autonomy remains to be seen.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nevertheless, NU's entanglement with realpolitik is hardly new. Despite its formal commitment to the non-partisan Khittah 1926, prominent figures have spent the last two decades sinking deeper roots into government. During the previous administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, NU elites secured key state posts, most prominently when Ma’ruf Amin became vice president while still serving as rais aam.

Popular

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Related Article

New BI leadership brings experience and stability

NU hands clerics greater power in historic change to leadership election

NU event shows religious tolerance, boosts local economy

NU clerics warn against political interference in upcoming leadership race

Why Aceh peace remains fragile 21 years after the Helsinki accord

Popular

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

More in Opinion

 View more
Graves are seen after the commemoration ceremony of the cessation of World War II in Asia at the Menteng Pulo Dutch war cemetery in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2024.
Academia

Nurturing a culture to protect humanity in wartime
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight on July 18 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China.
Academia

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping should align on AI
Workers unload fresh fruit bunches (FFB) from an open-back truck at a collector in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on Oct. 29, 2025.
Opinion

Analysis: Can Icomex make Indonesia a commodity price maker?

Highlight
A thick haze shrouds Metro Manila due to smoke from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, in this drone picture taken in Quezon City, Philippines, September 1, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
President Prabowo Subianto, right, closes the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress as newly elected Rais Aam KH Miftahul Akhyar, center, and newly elected chairman of the NU Central Executive Board (PBNU) KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, also known as Gus Kikin, look on at Bahrul Ulum Islamic Boarding School in Tambakberas, Jombang, East Java, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The 35th NU Congress elected KH Miftachul Akhyar as Rais Aam and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, or Gus Kikin, as chairman of the PBNU for the 2026-2031 term.
Editorial

To build NU anew
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Nurturing a culture to protect humanity in wartime
Warm Takes

The long plié
Archipelago

Mount Semeru fires spreading as E. Java experiences extreme drought
Markets

Stocks rise, yields ease as oil slips on Trump hint at short bombing campaign
Academia

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping should align on AI
Health

Burning inside out: GERD’s quiet toll on young women
Opinion

Analysis: Can Icomex make Indonesia a commodity price maker?
Academia

Growth, income disparities and national cohesion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

To build NU anew

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.