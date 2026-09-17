Indonesia’s fiscal ambitions are too big for its finance ministers

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Three finance ministers in less than two years proves Indonesia’s fiscal challenge isn’t about who manages the budget, but whether political ambition has finally outpaced economic reality.
inance ministers rarely become the story. They are expected to keep governments solvent and ensure that political ambition does not overwhelm fiscal reality. That is precisely why Indonesia’s latest cabinet reshuffle deserves attention.
In less than two years, President Prabowo Subianto has appointed three different finance ministers. Sri Mulyani Indrawati was replaced in 2025 by Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa. Barely a year later, Purbaya was dismissed and replaced by Suahasil Nazara.
That seems unlikely. Sri Mulyani spent years earning the confidence of investors, multilateral institutions and credit markets. Purbaya represented a different economic school, advocating a more expansionary fiscal strategy to accelerate growth. Suahasil is an experienced technocrat with deep knowledge of Indonesia’s fiscal institutions. All three, however, possess strong professional credentials.
If three competent individuals have occupied the same office within such a short period, perhaps the real problem lies elsewhere. The question may not be who serves as finance minister, but what the presidency now expects from the office.
That matters because the Finance Ministry is unlike any other ministry. Every administration wants more infrastructure, subsidies, industrial policy, social programs and faster growth. The finance minister is responsible for asking an inconvenient question politicians often prefer to avoid: how will all of this be financed without undermining fiscal credibility?
For decades, the Finance Ministry developed a reputation as one of the country’s strongest economic institutions precisely because it could act as a counterweight to political enthusiasm. It also preserved confidence that Indonesia would remain fiscally disciplined under political pressure. That institutional role now appears increasingly difficult.
Since taking office, Prabowo has introduced one of the most ambitious government spending agendas in Indonesia’s post-Reform history. His flagship free nutritious meal program has expanded rapidly and become one of the largest recurrent expenditure commitments in the state budget. The government has also pursued large-scale industrial policies, expanded energy subsidies, strengthened investment agency Danantara and launched the nationwide Red and White Cooperatives (KDMP) initiative.
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