The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill
Fires and cross-border haze: What can still be done
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill
Fires and cross-border haze: What can still be done
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why pharmaceutical sovereignty must become a national priority

Indonesia covers nearly its entire population under national health insurance, yet relying on imports for 90 percent of its active medicine ingredients leaves the country dangerously exposed to the next global shock.

Ronny P Sasmita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, October 13, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A seller serves a customer on July 21 at a pharmacy during the launch ceremony for a cooperative under the government's Red and White Cooperatives program, in Serang regency, Banten, West Java. A seller serves a customer on July 21 at a pharmacy during the launch ceremony for a cooperative under the government's Red and White Cooperatives program, in Serang regency, Banten, West Java. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

I

ndonesia deserves credit for the remarkable expansion of its National Health Insurance program, with BPJS Kesehatan now covering approximately 98.6 percent of the population. Yet broad access to health care does not automatically translate into health sovereignty. Beneath this achievement lies a systemic vulnerability that remains largely unresolved: Indonesia’s heavy dependence on imported pharmaceutical ingredients.

In global supply chain analysis, this is a classic case of asymmetric dependence. When a country relies on foreign suppliers for essential goods, its domestic security becomes vulnerable to external shocks. Even a relatively minor supply chain bottleneck can suddenly jeopardize the availability of life-saving medicines across the national market.

The figures are striking. Indonesia still imports around 90 percent of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). China and India together supply 53 percent of the country’s antibiotic ingredients, while European suppliers account for roughly half of its hormone and insulin inputs. Such concentration leaves Indonesia acutely exposed to geopolitical tensions, export restrictions and international shipping disruptions.

These risks are compounded as major economies increasingly embrace pharmaceutical nationalism. The United States has moved to curb its biotechnology dependencies on China, while the European Union has implemented measures to secure its own essential medicines supply.

As governments prioritize strategic autonomy, global competition for pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity is intensifying. Developing nations that remain passive risk finding themselves at the back of the queue when the next crisis hits, where even modest shipping bottlenecks can threaten essential medicine supplies within weeks.

Meanwhile, Indonesia faces mounting domestic healthcare needs. Diabetes is projected to account for 5.6 percent of monthly healthcare cases nationwide, while acute respiratory infections represent an average of 8.9 percent. Yet the national healthcare financing framework has struggled to keep pace with global pharmaceutical innovation, only around 2 percent of innovative medicines worldwide have made it into Indonesia’s National Formulary. The result is a double burden: constrained healthcare financing on one hand, and persistent import dependence on the other.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Domestic industrial policy inadvertently reinforces the problem. While the INA-CBGs payment system under BPJS Kesehatan has successfully contained hospital operating costs, this rigid cost-control mechanism frequently squeezes pharmaceutical manufacturers’ margins. Consequently, cheaper imported ingredients remain commercially more viable than capital-intensive domestic chemical synthesis. Without sustained domestic demand and viable margins, the country’s fine chemical sector has struggled to take root.

Popular

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

Related Article

The extractivist logic haunts the AI data center rush in Indonesia, Malaysia

Danantara to create joint fund, build CPO refinery with Egypt

Indonesia’s nickel curbs struggle to convince markets

Chinese SMEs in Malaysia and ASEAN: Coming in fast and furious

From the Himalayas to Sumatra: Can Indonesia govern an unruly climate?

Popular

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

Govt to classify online ride-hailing services as public transportation under new bill

More in Opinion

 View more
Residents of Nongsa district in Batam, Riau Islands, block access to Nongsa Digital Park during a protest on Oct. 5, 2026, over months of water shortages in their community, while water supplies to data centres in the park remain uninterrupted.
Academia

The extractivist logic haunts the AI data center rush in Indonesia, Malaysia
China Coast Guard's (CCG) patrol vessel CCG 5401 (left) is shadowed by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency's (Bakamla) patrol boat KN Tanjung Datu and Indonesian Navy's corvette KRI Sutedi Senoputra inside Indonesian exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on North Natuna Sea on Oct. 21, 2024.
Academia

Indonesia-China: Maritime cooperation without compromising national interests
President Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto as newly appointed National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto salutes the President on Wednesday before Prabowo briefed 800 high-ranking TNI and National Police officers at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Making police reform work

Highlight
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo’s drive for stability turns House into rubber stamp
Labor and politics: President Prabowo Subianto (at podium) gestures on Friday, May 1, 2026, while delivering a speech in front of thousands of workers during Labor Day celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) park in Jakarta.
Editorial

A much-needed balance
High-rise buildings stand in Jakarta’s business district, Indonesia, November 4, 2025.
Companies

Foreign banks seek stronger foothold in RI amid consolidation push

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Widespread blackout hits Batam, disrupts public services
Academia

The extractivist logic haunts the AI data center rush in Indonesia, Malaysia
Economy

Hall, Woodford win Nobel prize for work on how to stabilize economies
Markets

Seoul, Tokyo stocks plunge as Asia suffers fresh tech rout
Academia

Indonesia-China: Maritime cooperation without compromising national interests
Archipelago

Three rescued Sumatran orangutans begin final assessments ahead of release
Editorial

Making police reform work
Academia

Resetting the World Bank-IMF’s relationship with the world
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why pharmaceutical sovereignty must become a national priority

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.