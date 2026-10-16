The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited
Public investment is fiscally responsible
Making police reform work
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited
Public investment is fiscally responsible
Making police reform work
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Foreign Ministry back in the driver's seat, but not alone

Arrmanatha’s appointment puts diplomats back in the driver’s seat of Indonesian foreign policy, but navigating today’s volatile geopolitical landscape requires soldiers, economists and the Palace to chart the course together.

Endy Bayuni (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 16, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Newly appointed Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) reacts as former foreign minister and current Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, Sugiono, embraces him during a handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Oct. 12, 2026. Newly appointed Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) reacts as former foreign minister and current Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, Sugiono, embraces him during a handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Oct. 12, 2026. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

T

he appointment of Arrmanatha Nasir as foreign minister signals the return of Indonesia's Foreign Ministry to the center of foreign policy making. For many in Jakarta's diplomatic and foreign policy circles, it marks a restoration of normalcy after two years in which President Prabowo Subianto appeared to take personal charge of the country's international engagement.

There is little doubt that Prabowo upended established conventions. During his first two years in office, foreign policy often seemed to emanate directly from the Presidential Palace rather than from the ministry traditionally responsible for managing it.

Many of his diplomatic initiatives bore a strongly personal imprint. To parts of Indonesia's foreign policy community, they appeared episodic and difficult to fit into a coherent strategic framework. Critics frequently struggled to discern a clear doctrine or long-term road map behind a series of diplomatic moves.

Yet it would be wrong to conclude that Prabowo lacks an understanding of foreign policy. As a former Army general and defense minister from 2019 to 2024, he is no novice in geopolitics. He understands international affairs well. The real difference lies not in competence but in perspective.

Prabowo approaches the world through the lens of strategy and security. Diplomats are trained to view it through negotiation, multilateralism and consensus-building. Neither perspective is inherently superior. They simply reflect different institutional cultures and professional experiences.

What has played out over the past two years is less a clash between expertise and inexperience than a contest between competing ways of understanding Indonesia's place in the world.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

That tension is hardly new. For decades, Indonesians debated whether independence was won on the battlefield or at the negotiating table. One school credits soldiers and guerrilla fighters whose resistance made Dutch reoccupation impossible. Another highlights the diplomats who secured international recognition and transformed military gains into sovereign statehood.

Popular

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited
Public investment is fiscally responsible

Public investment is fiscally responsible
Making police reform work

Making police reform work

Related Article

Outrage over plan to livestream US military firing squad execution

India-China thaw faces major economic tests

Prabowo’s expansion of military commands fuels militarization concerns

Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

Rowing between two reefs: Why Indonesia won't pick a side

Popular

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited

Asia shares edge up as chip selloff eases; US CPI awaited
Public investment is fiscally responsible

Public investment is fiscally responsible
Making police reform work

Making police reform work

More in Opinion

 View more
Farm workers spray green paddy on Oct. 2, 2026, at a rice field in Sukakarya district, Bekasi, West Java.
Academia

From farm innovation to food security for all
A woman walks past the Wisma Danantara Indonesia building on Aug. 11, 2026, on Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta.
Academia

When investor protection risks becoming financial immunity
A wind power plant (PLTB), financed by PT SMI, is pictured in Sidrap, South Sulawesi. (Courtesy of PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur)
Academia

Why the Asia-Pacific needs stronger development finance institutions

Highlight
Motorcyclists ride in the morning in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan on October 14, 2026. Thick haze has turned the skies in the city into apocalyptic shades of yellow and orange on Thursday, reducing visibility to a few dozen meters as wildfires cause a regional air pollution crisis.
Society

Government accused of limiting access to forestry data amid raging wildfires
President Prabowo Subianto (center) talks with National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and Indonesian Military Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (right) while inspecting a forest and land fire site in Kubu Raya, Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. President Prabowo inspected efforts to tackle forest and land fires in several areas of Kalimantan to ensure the response is swift and effective.
Editorial

Leaderless haze control
Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak (left) and Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita are sworn in as Indonesian Military (TNI) deputy commander and Army chief of staff, respectively, in a ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 15, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo swaps army chief, TNI deputy commander in latest reshuffle

The Latest

 View more
Academia

From farm innovation to food security for all
Asia & Pacific

Wong weighs haze prosecutions as Singapore air quality worsens
Academia

When investor protection risks becoming financial immunity
Archipelago

Batam blackout caused by wild animal costs at least Rp 233.9 billion
Academia

Why the Asia-Pacific needs stronger development finance institutions
Markets

IDX down more than 10% after MSCI stock market warning
Academia

How worried should we be about the global economy?
Academia

The House’s right to act and the political agenda of 2029
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Foreign Ministry back in the driver's seat, but not alone

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.