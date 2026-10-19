The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Making police reform work
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Fires and cross-border haze: What can still be done
Singapore puts seven Indonesian firms on notice over toxic haze

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Making police reform work
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Fires and cross-border haze: What can still be done
Singapore puts seven Indonesian firms on notice over toxic haze

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Investment readiness is key for ASEAN energy transition

Sustainable-finance instruments may be available, but their availability does not automatically translate into new energy-transition projects.

Ambiyah Abdullah and Siti NurJihan Rahmat (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 19, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A solar-powered water pump irrigates a rice farm on April 6, 2026, in Lumajang, East Java. A solar-powered water pump irrigates a rice farm on April 6, 2026, in Lumajang, East Java. (Antara/Irfan Sumanjaya)

A

SEAN’s energy transition could deliver significant economic benefits, potentially adding US$3 trillion–5.3 trillion to regional gross domestic product by 2050, attracting $3.7 trillion–6.7 trillion in green investments, and creating 49 million–66 million new jobs. Realizing these benefits requires not only sufficient finance but also effective challenging of funds into sustainable projects. 

To this end, ASEAN has also developed the ASEAN Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance, the ASEAN Green Bond Standards, and the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility, However, these frameworks have not automatically translated into rapid project implementation, highlighting the importance of investment readiness. 

ASEAN aims for renewable energy to account for 30 percent of its total primary energy supply (TPES) and 45 percent of its installed power capacity by 2030, as outlined in the APAEC 2026–2030. However, because renewable energy accounted for about 14 percent of TPES in 2024, significant progress is needed to meet this goal. This suggests the issue extends beyond the availability of sustainable finance to ASEAN's capacity to prepare investment-ready, financially viable energy projects.

According to the ASEAN Energy Investment 2025 report, the main obstacles to energy investment, as viewed by policymakers, are legal and regulatory risks, access to finance, project cash flows, technology risks and uncertainty in interest rates and currency. From the private investors’ perspective, these include revenue uncertainty, high equity costs, a lack of bankable projects, high debt costs and construction/ operational uncertainty. 

This indicates that policymakers should focus on regulation, while investors are more concerned with bankability and returns. To bridge it, governments, project developers, financial institutions and development partners need to enhance project preparation, lower risks and make projects more attractive to investors. 

Globally, the World Bank reports that developing countries receive only 20 percent of global energy investment, even though they account for two-thirds of the world's population. Moreover, only two-thirds of ASEAN green bonds support renewable energy and energy efficiency; policies to increase issuance do not always lead to more domestic renewable energy or energy efficiency projects. These underlying factors indicate that ASEAN energy investment has not yet reached its full potential. Sustainable-finance instruments may be available, but their availability does not automatically translate into new energy-transition projects.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

If the financial structure and instruments are mostly available, why is ASEAN still facing a significant energy investment gap and missing its energy transition target? The issue is not on the supply side (not so much the availability of funds), but on the demand side or the ability to mobilize the available funds into bankable energy projects that meet the expectations of private investors (called “investment readiness”). 

Popular

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Making police reform work

Making police reform work
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Related Article

Investment readiness is key for ASEAN energy transition

Haze response draws ire at home and abroad

Southeast Asia’s AI boom tests data center sustainability

On the cusp of change: creating waves in climate investment

The extractivist logic haunts the AI data center rush in Indonesia, Malaysia

Popular

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry

Ye, Bocelli asymmetry
Making police reform work

Making police reform work
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens

More in Opinion

 View more
Traders, brokers and clerks gesture on March 11, 2025, on the trading floor of the open outcry pit, also known as The Ring, at the London Metal Exchange (LME) in London.
Academia

Rejuvenated London Metal Exchange looks to new horizons
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a fire on Aug. 26 in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan.
Academia

Who will pay to preserve tropical forests?
A solar-powered water pump irrigates a rice farm on April 6, 2026, in Lumajang, East Java.
Academia

Investment readiness is key for ASEAN energy transition

Highlight
A board displaying stock prices at the Taiwan Stock Exchange is seen in Taipei on May 4, 2026.
Markets

Indonesian stocks slide to six-year low as MSCI 'standalone' warning weighs
A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Editorial

PLN needs more than a new boss
A man uses his mobile phone in front of a reflection of an electronic board displaying stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta on Oct. 14, 2026.
Markets

‘Panic’ blamed for record foreign outflows from stock market

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Rejuvenated London Metal Exchange looks to new horizons
Archipelago

KPK arrests Klaten regent for graft, fifth from Central Java
Academia

Who will pay to preserve tropical forests?
Markets

Indonesian stocks slide to six-year low as MSCI 'standalone' warning weighs
Academia

Investment readiness is key for ASEAN energy transition
Academia

What it will take to make JKN financially sustainable
Archipelago

Ministry probes alleged wildlife violation in burned oil palm concession
Academia

Has Indonesia’s stock market really changed?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Investment readiness is key for ASEAN energy transition

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.