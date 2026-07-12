Switzerland coach blasts 'unacceptable' VAR rule after Argentina defeat

Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin gestures during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City on July 11, 2026. (AFP/Juan Mabromata)

Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation in the 72nd minute, five minutes after Dan Ndoye had cancelled out Alexis Mac Allister’s early opener and with Switzerland carrying the greater threat.

S witzerland coach Murat Yakin described the rule behind Breel Embolo sending off as “unacceptable” after Argentina scored twice in extra time to end the Swiss fairytale World Cup run with a 3-1 quarter-final victory on Saturday.

Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation in the 72nd minute, five minutes after Dan Ndoye had cancelled out Alexis Mac Allister’s early opener and with Switzerland carrying the greater threat.

The referee had initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes before a lengthy VAR review established that Embolo had not been fouled.

“There was definitely no reason to award a yellow card,” Yakin said. “It was a harmless situation. He should have let play continue.

“We were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don’t understand it. The fact that they intervened unnecessarily is extremely hurtful. It's a rule that has nothing to do with football.

“It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it is painful to lose that way.”

Switzerland held out until the 112th minute, when Julian Alvarez whipped a superb long-range shot into the top corner, before Lautaro Martinez added Argentina’s third nine minutes later.

The defeat ended Switzerland’s first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 1954 and left them one victory short of reaching the last four for the first time.

Yakin said the dismissal had transformed a match his side had begun to control after recovering from Mac Allister’s 10th-minute opener.

“I would like to praise the entire team because we came back from a goal down against the world champions and we had the momentum,” he said.

“We were dominating and controlling the match, and then we were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don’t understand it. My boys are the real heroes.”

Midfielder Remo Freuler also questioned the intervention and called on FIFA to explain the decision.

“I’m very proud of the team. You could tell that we gave 100%,” Freuler said.

“I don’t understand how VAR can make such a decision, and FIFA has to explain it to us.”

Embolo collapsed in tears after the red card and was consoled by his teammates before leaving the pitch.

Yakin said the striker was devastated.

“He was fouled many times and he had a few very good moments in this game, but then he couldn’t help the team any more,” Yakin said.

“I don’t blame him. Obviously, he is shattered because he could not help the team. It was a refereeing mistake.”

Yakin said he was proud of Switzerland’s performance not only against Argentina but throughout a tournament in which they had gone further than any Swiss side in more than seven decades.

“I am very proud, they are very proud,” he added.

Argentina will turn their attention to the challenge of facing England in Atlanta on Wednesday after Thomas Tuchel's men overcame Norway 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

The history of matches between England and Argentina is peppered with flashpoints on the pitch, set against a lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the islands after Argentine troops invaded.

Four years later Argentina secured a 2-1 victory over England at the Estadio Azteca with goals from Diego Maradona -- one the infamous "Hand of God" goal and the other a dazzling solo effort considered one of the best ever.

The teams have faced each other twice in World Cups since 1986 -- Argentina won on penalties in 1998 while England gained revenge four years later.