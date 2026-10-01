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Randy Bintang, Rayhan Latief chase Asia-Pacific amateur golf title

The country’s top two amateur golfers will lead a six-strong delegation to the AAC in New Zealand, where the champion will be given a chance to play in next year's Masters and The Open.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 1, 2026

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Randy Bintang of Indonesia plays a tee stroke on the No. 14 tee during the first round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Emirates Golf Club Majlis Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 23, 2025. Randy Bintang of Indonesia plays a tee stroke on the No. 14 tee during the first round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Emirates Golf Club Majlis Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 23, 2025. (Courtesy of AAC/-)

T

op amateur golfers Randy Bintang and Rayhan Latief are leading Indonesia’s six-man charge to bring home first Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) title from New Zealand at the end of October.

The 17th edition of the prestigious tournament will be held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 at the South Course of Te Arai Links in Tomarata, Auckland. The winner will receive an invitation to the 91st Masters Tournament and an exemption into The 155th Open in 2027.

Randy and Rayhan will be joined by Kenneth Sutianto, William Wijaya, Jayawardana Dornan and Asa Najib Bhakti to improve on Indonesia’s best finish at a tied 17th in two tournaments over a decade apart.

George Gandranata was the first to reach that position in 2011 in Singapore, followed by Rayhan last year in Dubai, which marked his fourth appearance at the AAC.

“This tournament is very important to me,” Rayhan, 19, a sophomore at the University of North Texas, said in a statement.

“It’s an annual tournament that I really prioritize every year because of how special the opportunity is.”

The chance to play two majors if he wins the title makes this year’s championship particularly significant for Rayhan, who is determined to help produce a breakthrough for Indonesian golf.

“It could create a new Indonesian role model or a new Indonesian star who can inspire the next generation to play golf,” he said.

“Winning the AAC would be a huge moment for Indonesian golf, and it could have a really positive impact on the future of the sport in Indonesia.”

Indonesia's Rayhan Latief plays a tee shot on Oct. 24 during the second round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
Indonesia's Rayhan Latief plays a tee shot on Oct. 24 during the second round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Courtesy of AAC/-)

Randy, 22, will meanwhile make his fifth consecutive appearance. In 2024, he finished with a career-best tied 19th in Japan, where he also held the first-round lead.

“I’m very excited for New Zealand, especially at Te Arai Links, where it will be challenging playing at a links course,” he said. “I’m going to try to give every effort, and my goal is to win the tournament.”

Randy said the growing pool of young Indonesian talent made a breakthrough increasingly possible.

“It is a matter of time, because young and talented golfers in Indonesia are progressing very fast,” he said.

“I hope if it isn’t me, someone else can win [the AAC] and make our country proud.”

For Kenneth, 18, this will mark his fourth AAC appearance after finishing tied in 53rd at last year’s tournament. The winner of nine World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including five junior titles this year, is targeting a top-20 finish.

William, 17, who missed the halfway cut on his debut in 2024, is also returning after preparing with the AAC Academy at Te Arai Links earlier this year.

“Being able to have a sneak peek of the golf course is such an advantage,” he said.

This year’s tournament features 120 players from 40 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) member organizations.

Launched in 2009 by the APGC, The R&A and the Masters Tournament, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship has become a pathway to the professional game. Past competitors include two-time champion Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee and C.T. Pan.

Randy Bintang of Indonesia tees off on the 14th hole on Oct. 23 during the first round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Majlis Course of the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

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