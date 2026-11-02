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Ten Hag says relegation a real possibility for Manchester United

United are 17th with seven points from nine games, above Crystal Palace in the final relegation spot on goal difference, and are winless in their last nine matches, their longest run without a victory since 1984, according to data firm Opta.

Reuters
Manchester
Mon, November 2, 2026

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Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (left) directs substitute Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, United Kingdom, on Aug. 27, 2022. Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (left) directs substitute Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, United Kingdom, on Aug. 27, 2022. (AFP/Adrian Dennis)

F

ormer Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said relegation is a real possibility for the club due to the strength of the Premier League, after a 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday left them one spot above the drop zone.

United are 17th with seven points from nine games, above Crystal Palace in the final relegation spot on goal difference, and are winless in their last nine matches, their longest run without a victory since 1984, according to data firm Opta.

The United board decided to stick with current manager Michael Carrick for the Chelsea game despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth and a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League in the lead-up to the match.

Asked about the possibility of United being relegated for the first time in over half a century, Ten Hag told ESPN: "In the Premier League it's certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong.

"They're all strong squads, all good managers. And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle -- yes, then it can become very, very difficult."

Ten Hag arrived at United in 2022 and guided them to an FA Cup and League Cup trophy during his tenure before being sacked in 2024.

"Before we arrived, six years without winning a trophy," said the Dutch manager, who was named FC Twente's technical director ahead of the 2026-27 season. "Look where they are now." 

United next host AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, before facing Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

 

 

 

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