The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

WTO reform remained a priority despite related talks moving “much more slowly than we'd like”, WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala told reporters on Tuesday.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Geneva, Switzerland
Sun, November 1, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The engraved logo of the World Trade Organization is seen on Oct. 29, 2026, on one of the twin columns at the entrance to the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The engraved logo of the World Trade Organization is seen on Oct. 29, 2026, on one of the twin columns at the entrance to the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita)

W

orld Trade Organization director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has suggested that Indonesia join an interim mechanism for resolving trade disputes while defending the organization's dispute settlement system despite the paralysis of its Appellate Body.

Okonjo-Iweala noted that WTO members continued to address trade concerns through committees, bilateral negotiations and dispute panels even as the body remained unable to hear appeals, leaving some rulings in legal limbo.

“The biggest, most frustrating myth [is] that the system is not functioning; it is,” she told reporters at a roundtable interview on Tuesday, ahead of the 2026 Global Review of Aid for Trade at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“I think why people are very concerned, and they should be, is because if you get a judgement against you, you can appeal, and because that is not functioning, it goes into the void.”

Read also: WTO reform talks coming to the crunch

The Appellate Body has been unable to hear appeals since 2019 after the United States blocked new appointments to the body, alleging it had overstepped its mandate. Member countries have continued to bring their disputes to the organization despite the body's paralysis, with 55 new cases recorded as of October, according to WTO data.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As the organization works to resolve the impasse, Okonjo-Iweala urged Indonesia to join the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), an alternative mechanism established in 2020 by members including China, Brazil and the European Union.

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Related Article

EU–Indonesia CEPA: Turning commitments into trade and investment opportunities

Clarity on DSI urgent

Why the world still needs Wall Street

Trump's new tariffs are an opportunity to fight back

Indonesia braces for new trade measures as US temporary tariff expires

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More in Business

 View more
The engraved logo of the World Trade Organization is seen on Oct. 29, 2026, on one of the twin columns at the entrance to the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
Economy

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform
Employees work on the production line at a factory of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio in Hefei, Anhui province, China, on April 2, 2025.
Economy

China's factory activity returns to contraction in October
Binance logo and hacker code are seen in this illustration taken on Oct. 30, 2026.
Tech

Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist

Highlight
A boy walks on the dry rice field in Takalar regency, South Sulawesi on Oct. 13, 2026. The local authorities recorded 75,000 hectares of rice fields across the province were affected by droughts caused by El Niño-induced prolonged dry season.
Society

Ecological crisis in spotlight ahead of UN climate summit
Indonesian soldiers, tasked with fighting forest and land fires, celebrate as it rains in Banjar Baru, South Kalimantan, on October 28, 2026, following months of forest and land fires.
Editorial

No resting on fleeting rain
Protesters light smoke flares after a demonstration organized by “GenZ regelt!“ (Gen Z has got this!) in Berlin on October 31, 2026. The German demonstrations have been inspired by similar movements across Europe, including in France and Italy, which have seen young protesters voice anger at political elites whom they accuse of ignoring their concerns.
Europe

German rioters loot shops as 'Gen Z' demos turn ugly

The Latest

 View more
Economy

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform
Europe

Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
Europe

German rioters loot shops as 'Gen Z' demos turn ugly
Americas

Quad ministers work on supply chains, denounce export restrictions
Society

Ecological crisis in spotlight ahead of UN climate summit
Economy

China's factory activity returns to contraction in October
Jakarta

Jakarta’s accessibility gap limits mobility for the disabled
Tech

Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.