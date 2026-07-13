TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space
250 years of American state capitalism
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space
250 years of American state capitalism
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN ministers push stalled peace plan in Myanmar talks

The meeting between foreign ministers of several members of the 11-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe was the first such gathering since a 2021 military coup in the country.

AFP
Bangkok, Thailand
Mon, July 13, 2026 Published on Jul. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-07-13T10:45:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro (left) delivers an opening statement during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7, 2026. (AFP/Pool/Eloisa Lopez). Usage: 1 Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro (left) delivers an opening statement during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7, 2026. (AFP/Pool/Eloisa Lopez). Usage: 1 (AFP/Pool/Eloisa Lopez)

S

outheast Asian foreign ministers pressed their Myanmar counterpart for "concrete" progress on a stagnant ASEAN peace plan for the country during a meeting in Bangkok on Sunday, top Thai and Philippine diplomats said.

The meeting between foreign ministers of several members of the 11-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe was the first such gathering since a 2021 military coup in the country.

Myanmar has been diplomatically sidelined within the regional bloc since the country's military ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than five years ago, triggering a civil war.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

But junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was installed as civilian president in April following highly restricted elections, and neighbouring Thailand has been leading attempts at normalising relations.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told a press briefing on Sunday that his government supported "calibrated engagement" with Myanmar in an effort to implement ASEAN's "five-point consensus" plan aimed at ending the war between the military and a coalition of pro-democracy rebels and ethnic minority armed groups.

But he said it required Myanmar to address the concerns of ASEAN and the international community.

"We have some concrete expectations" with regard to humanitarian assistance, reduction of violence, especially against civilians, and promoting inclusive political dialogue, Sihasak told reporters.

He also urged "further release of political prisoners and further positive development" with regard to 81-year-old Suu Kyi, who remains detained after she was moved from prison to house arrest.

"We want to see progress, step by step," Sihasak said.

But ASEAN has made little headway with its initiative to end Myanmar's civil war through dialogue with all sides.

Myanmar lawmakers -- elected in a vote that did not include rebel-controlled areas or Suu Kyi's party -- blasted the bloc's plan in parliament last week, calling for it to be "reviewed and reconsidered", the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said.

The plan "undermines Myanmar's equality within ASEAN and is inconsistent with ASEAN's fundamental principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of a member state", they said, according to the outlet.

Still, Philippines' Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro said she and the bloc stood behind the plan.

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

From The Weekender

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

Read on The Weekender

Lazaro, who is also the Myanmar special envoy of the ASEAN chair, told reporters that ministers at the meeting in Bangkok hoped Myanmar would take the "opportunity to make concrete and demonstrable progress or benchmarks on the core points of the five-point consensus" -- although no timeline was set.

"ASEAN called for concrete actions towards the cessation of hostilities," she said, adding that she intended to visit Myanmar this year in an effort to expand access to humanitarian assistance in the country.

The five-point plan, which Myanmar and the rest of ASEAN agreed to in 2021, calls for an immediate halt to hostilities and for dialogue between all parties, mediated by the ASEAN envoy.

But consensus among ASEAN members is fraying, analysts say, between those open to seizing on small concessions to bring Myanmar back into the fold -- a group led by Bangkok -- and those maintaining a firmer stance.

 

Popular

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space

Related Article

Myanmar tells ASEAN 'sister' Aung San Suu Kyi will be looked after, envoy says

Two generals, one democratic corridor

Red and White Cooperatives and the road to social peace

Why Malaysia must join Taiwan's semiconductor supply chain

Mitigating the impacts of a shift from a market economy to state capitalism

Popular

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space

More in World

 View more
This screen grab taken from video footage shared by the US Central Command on social media platform X and made available via AFPTV on July 13, 2026 purportedly shows US strikes against Iranian military installations.
Middle East and Africa

Iran widens attacks on US bases in Gulf, Hormuz tensions lift oil prices
Members of emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Bangkok pub fire kills 27, police investigating possible negligence
In this US Army handout photo released by US Central Command public affairs, US forces conduct air defence operations in the US Central Command area of responsibility during Operation Epic Fury on April 2, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Iran escalates attacks on US bases in Gulf states

Highlight
This screen grab taken from video footage shared by the US Central Command on social media platform X and made available via AFPTV on July 13, 2026 purportedly shows US strikes against Iranian military installations.
Middle East and Africa

Iran widens attacks on US bases in Gulf, Hormuz tensions lift oil prices
Then-assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah (center) talks to journalists during a press briefing at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) building in South Jakarta on July 10, 2026.
Editorial

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Three children walk past a Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperative (KDMP) outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The Indonesian government aims to have 40,000 Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Economy

Govt allows cooperatives to manage mining, community wells

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Police arrest suspect over bomb threat at South Jakarta elementary school
Markets

S&P affirms BBB rating, stable outlook for Indonesia
Middle East and Africa

Iran widens attacks on US bases in Gulf, Hormuz tensions lift oil prices
Regulations

RI to require plastic-packaged goods makers fund waste management
Asia & Pacific

Bangkok pub fire kills 27, police investigating possible negligence
Economy

Govt allows cooperatives to manage mining, community wells
Middle East and Africa

Iran escalates attacks on US bases in Gulf states
Europe

Europe records 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.