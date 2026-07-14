Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan

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"You know very well that not only do we not have any enmity with your country, but we also love you, the noble people, who understand the pain and oppression of the Palestinian people more than any other nation," the IRGC said in a statement carried by Fars News.
US air base in Jordan was targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles on Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, while calling on Jordanians to dismantle American bases in the kingdom.
"You know very well that not only do we not have any enmity with your country, but we also love you, the noble people, who understand the pain and oppression of the Palestinian people more than any other nation," the IRGC said in a statement carried by Fars News.
Jordan's army said Tuesday it had shot down four missiles from Iran, as Tehran pressed attacks on US allies in response to American strikes.
"Four missiles intercepted and shot down after entering Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory," the army said.
US forces completed their latest wave of strikes on Iran that the US Central Command began earlier in the day at the direction of President Donald Trump.
The five hours of US strikes were the third consecutive night of attacks against Iran as Trump reinstated a blockade of Iranian shipping and proposed charging a 20 percent fee to guard the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian media reported strikes on a number of the cities and said four people had been wounded and rescue operations were underway.
Trump earlier told the "Hugh Hewitt Show" on Monday that Iran would be hit "very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow. And there's not a damn thing they can do about it."
The latest hostilities come after Iran said at the weekend it was closing the Strait of Hormuz, casting further doubt on an interim deal to halt the war and driving oil prices higher.
"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE," Trump had said earlier on Monday on Truth Social.
"The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT', but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped."
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