TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space
Fighting brain rot must begin now
Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
250 years of American state capitalism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space
Fighting brain rot must begin now
Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
250 years of American state capitalism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Wildfire rages near Paris as heatwave scorches Europe

Benoit Tessier (Reuters)
Noisy-sur-Ecole
Tue, July 14, 2026 Published on Jul. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-07-14T12:26:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A firefighter works to extinguish flames in the Fontainebleau forest during wildfires, in Noisy-sur-Ecole, near Paris, during a heatwave affecting large parts of France, July 13, 2026. A firefighter works to extinguish flames in the Fontainebleau forest during wildfires, in Noisy-sur-Ecole, near Paris, during a heatwave affecting large parts of France, July 13, 2026. (Reuters/Stephane Mahe)

A

wildfire tore through a historic forest near Paris on Monday, forcing highway closures and mobilizing water-bombing aircraft, while Spain's death toll from one of its deadliest wildfires rose to 13, as much of western Europe simmered in a string of heatwaves.

The region is enduring its third heatwave of the summer, with tinder-dry vegetation and high temperatures fueling blazes from the Iberian Peninsula to France. Many scientists say climate change is making wildfires more frequent and difficult to combat.

France deployed hundreds of firefighters to tackle a fast-moving blaze that broke out alongside a motorway near Fontainebleau, home to one of France's best-known royal palaces.

The death toll from last week's devastating wildfire in Spain's southern province of Almeria reached 13 after a 93-year-old British woman died from burns on Sunday, with 10 people still missing as of Monday, according to authorities. Visiting Almeria on Monday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called to reinforce fire prevention in the country.

But the impact of the summer scorchers could be more grim. Scientists monitoring so-called excess deaths said there were thousands more fatalities recorded than normal during a heatwave that swept through Europe and Britain at the end of June.

Blaze in France suspicious, says minister

Just 70 kilometers from Paris, the Fontainebleau wildfire forced the closure of the A6 highway linking Paris with Lyon and the south, and, for the first time in the Greater Paris area, the dispatch of air assets to contain the blaze which turned the skies black. Smaller fires in the area also disrupted high-speed train services.

For the first time, Canadair water-dumping aircraft skimmed over the River Seine filling their tanks. Up to 800 people were evacuated from their homes.

Although the fire was largely contained by Monday afternoon, wind gusts made the task challenging, authorities said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the circumstances of the fire were suspicious: "There were around ten points where the fire started within a 1,000-metre radius, which suggests it may have been started deliberately."

Nunez said on Monday evening that two people suspected of being connected to the Fontainebleau fire had been arrested.

French authorities say an estimated 32,000 hectares of land – roughly the size of Orlando, Florida – have burned so far this year, more than in the whole of 2025.

Some 26 million people in France were under a red heatwave warning on Monday, including the greater Paris region. Forecasters say the heatwave is expected to continue until the middle of the week.

A drone view from Milly-la-Foret shows smoke rising from a wildfire in the Fontainebleau forest near Paris during a heatwave affecting large parts of France, July 13, 2026.
A drone view from Milly-la-Foret shows smoke rising from a wildfire in the Fontainebleau forest near Paris during a heatwave affecting large parts of France, July 13, 2026. (Reuters/Stephane Mahe)

A new heatwave, expected to last at least a week, is about to hit neighboring Italy, bringing high humidity and tropical nights, meteorologists say. Thermometers in inland areas of Sardinia could reach 42-43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Heat disruptor

The current bout of hot weather follows scorching temperatures at the end of May and the end of June, which broke several daily records.

Extreme weather gripping the region has damaged crops, affected power output from nuclear plants and increased freight transport costs along the Rhine river in Germany, where lower water levels have prevented cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded.

In Italy, farmers in the Emilia-Romagna region are forced to deploy more resources to ensure proper livestock management and maintain constant production of dairy products such as Parmesan cheese.

More deaths blamed on heat

European countries reported some 10,650 excess deaths during the record-breaking heatwave that engulfed the west of the continent in late June, official data showed.

A separate scientific study published on Monday estimated 2,700 people died from heat-related causes in England and Wales alone during the May and June heatwaves.

Of those deaths, 42 percent were caused by the extra heat brought on by global warming, according to findings by Imperial College London, the UK Met Office and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Last week, the World Health Organization warned that Europe could face "more deadly weeks ahead" from new heatwaves forming over the Atlantic.

"It is difficult to explain this high excess mortality by anything but the extreme heat," said Lasse Vestergaard, chief physician at Denmark's Statens Serum Institut, which hosts Europe-wide mortality surveillance system EuroMOMO.

EuroMOMO said more than 9,000 of the excess deaths recorded in Europe were among people aged 65 and older.

Popular

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Fighting brain rot must begin now

Fighting brain rot must begin now

Related Article

Is a European single market for energy such a good idea?

Albania and Indonesia begin a new diplomatic era

Climate change a global health emergency?

Major power outage in France as Europe wilts under record heat

Uncleared debris from Sumatra floods triggers wildfire in Aceh

Popular

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Fighting brain rot must begin now

Fighting brain rot must begin now

More in World

 View more
Statement eyes: Iranʼs Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on after he delivered a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland, on the sidelines of a second round of United States-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear program.
Middle East and Africa

Iran mocks Trump over tolls for Hormuz strait passage
Aerial combat: Iranian missiles are launched, as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards carry out attacks against a United States base in Jordan and 21 other targets in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in retaliation for US strikes around the Strait of Hormuz, from a location given as Tehran, in this still image taken from a video.
Middle East and Africa

Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan
Flowers and offerings are placed outside Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar, the site of a deadly fire, to pay tribute to victims who lost their lives in the bar fire, the day after the incident, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

How flammable decor and lax rules turned Bangkok pub into a death trap

Highlight
Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) special crimes division building in south Jakarta ahead of a press briefing on July 10, 2026. Febrie denied allegations of his involvement in a corruption case pertaining to the coal supply for coal-fired power plants.
Politics

Mystery over ex-prosecutor’s whereabouts adds to scrutiny of AGO probe
A worker walks across an operational area at the Martabe gold mine located in the Batang Toru district of South Tapanuli, North Sumatra. The mine is operated by PT Agincourt Resources, a unit of Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International.
Editorial

Selective justice
The credit rating agency's logo appears on the fronticepiece of the S&P Global headquarters in the financial district of New York City on Dec. 13, 2018.
Markets

S&P affirms BBB rating, stable outlook for Indonesia

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
Middle East and Africa

Iran mocks Trump over tolls for Hormuz strait passage
Middle East and Africa

Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan
Asia & Pacific

How flammable decor and lax rules turned Bangkok pub into a death trap
Regulations

Govt slashes fuel prices for mid-scale fishermen
Markets

Regaining retail investors’ confidence
Companies

Govt names consortia for second batch of waste-to-energy projects
Europe

Wildfire rages near Paris as heatwave scorches Europe
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.