TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
A start, not a settlement

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
A start, not a settlement

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills at least four in Japan

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Tomohiro Osaki (AFP)
Narita/Tokyo
Fri, August 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Passengers line up to enter the train station at the Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture on August 14, 2026, after many of the train lines to the airport were closed. At least four people died in eastern Japan after unprecedented heavy rain that left thousands stranded at Narita airport overnight and snarled up roads and rail services, authorities said. Passengers line up to enter the train station at the Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture on August 14, 2026, after many of the train lines to the airport were closed. At least four people died in eastern Japan after unprecedented heavy rain that left thousands stranded at Narita airport overnight and snarled up roads and rail services, authorities said. (AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

A

t least four people died in eastern Japan after "unprecedented" heavy rain that left thousands stranded at Narita airport overnight and snarled up roads and rail services, authorities said Friday.

The torrential downpours late Thursday triggered landslide warnings and power outages, with forecasters issuing the highest-level heavy rain warning for the Chiba region for the first time.

In Chiba's rural parts, more than a dozen cars were left abandoned on low-lying roads, an AFP journalist saw.

At Narita, sleeping bags piled up as passengers slept all over the terminal, with massive lines forming for check-in across the airport.

A traveler from the United Kingdom who gave his name as Philip told AFP that he had to go through a nine-hour journey, including a taxi ride, before finally arriving at the airport early Friday morning.

With a sleeping bag in hand, he said he has "just been trying to get some sleep and watching Netflix".

"Just get on with it, really. Nothing else you can do," he said.

Those killed included a man in his 60s or 70s found floating in a flooded road and a 66-year-old woman stuck in her submerged car, the Chiba Prefecture Disaster Management Office said.

The third fatality was a man of unknown age found collapsed on the street, and the fourth a person of undetermined gender and age.

Public broadcaster NHK reported as many as eight people may have died.

Meanwhile, close to 26,000 households across Chiba prefecture were without power, the disaster management office said.

A total of 45 houses flooded in cities such as Ichikawa, Kashiwa and Sakura. Another 39 homes saw water seeping in below the floorboards.

"I never thought I'd spend the night at the airport, but it is what it is and we are learning," one stranded air traveler told NHK.

"We're never going to forget this trip," he said.

Trains canceled

A Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told a news conference on Thursday that this was "shaping up to be an unprecedented level of heavy rain".

Around 6,000 people were stranded overnight at Narita, one of two main airports serving Tokyo, with many trains to and from there cancelled until Friday afternoon, the Chiba disaster office said.

Users on social media said that airport staff handed out free water, food and sleeping bags.

Hundreds of people were also left stranded in Chiba station due to suspended train services, an AFP journalist saw.

Hundreds spent the night in shelters in Chiba, NHK reported, showing cars in water up to the headlights in Kashiwa city.

"This happened all of a sudden, so it was a complete surprise. The power is out, so I'm worried whether I can open my business in the next couple of days," a woman in Chiba's Ichikawa city told NHK on Thursday.

The level-5 warnings of heavy rain were all downgraded to level-4 as of Friday morning.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, prolonged and intense.

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Related Article

Japan’s complex and forgotten ties with Islam

Clean water for all: Building inclusive water services

Floods strike North Sumatra despite intensifying dry season across the country

Weather agency warns El Niño in Indonesia to last through early 2027

Japan-ASEAN: Navigating our future, together

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

More in World

 View more
Passengers line up to enter the train station at the Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture on August 14, 2026, after many of the train lines to the airport were closed. At least four people died in eastern Japan after unprecedented heavy rain that left thousands stranded at Narita airport overnight and snarled up roads and rail services, authorities said.
Asia & Pacific

Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills at least four in Japan
Tourists look at the skyline on Aug. 12 in Kuala Lumpur, as the city lies shrouded in haze from wildfires in Borneo.
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia fires surge as haze hits Malaysia
Russian President Vladimir Putin observes a military drill of the Pacific fleet on board the missile cruiser “Varyag”, in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin Region, Russia, August 12, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Putin visits disputed island near Japan, drawing Tokyo's ire

Highlight
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026.
Politics

Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo
Indonesia's wingers Thom Haye (left) and Beckham Putra (right) react after the defeat against Vietnam in the Group A match of the ASEAN Championship 2026 at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor regency, West Java on Aug. 3, 2026. Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-0 in the match.
Editorial

Red card for politicians
Students protest against a rise of non-subsidized fuel prices and call on the authorities to halt the free nutritious meal program in Surabaya, East Java on June 15, 2026.
Politics

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Housing ownership backlog falls to 9.29 million in March
Asia & Pacific

Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills at least four in Japan
Politics

Proposal on New Order-style policy guidelines needs more research, says MPR
Economy

Prabowo vows to crack down on bad SOE governance, directors
Tech

RI, India to share AI, digital platforms for official statistics
Companies

Telkom’s financial statement under scrutiny amid fraud claims
Politics

Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo
Academia

Malvinas: The strength of a just cause
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.