TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

South Korea president proposes talks with North to formally end Korean War

Lee's proposal came as North Korea this week denounced upcoming annual US-South Korean military drills, warning of stronger deterrence measures.

AFP
Seoul
Sat, August 15, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (center left) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (centre right) wave the national flags during a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Korean Liberation Day in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2026. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (center left) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (centre right) wave the national flags during a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Korean Liberation Day in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2026. (AFP/Pool/Lee Jin-man)

S

outh Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed talks with North Korea to formally end the long-running Korean War, as Pyongyang deepens ties with Russia while asserting its status as an "irreversible" nuclear state.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict, triggered by a North Korean attack, ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Lee made the proposal in his speech at a ceremony marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

"Let us put down our intentions to threaten each other and begin discussions to end the long-running war as the directly involved parties," Lee said in his speech.

"Through this, it may also be possible to discuss effective measures to halt the advancement of North Korea's nuclear capabilities," he added.

Lee's proposal came as North Korea this week denounced upcoming annual US-South Korean military drills, warning of stronger deterrence measures.

Pyongyang has also recently been bristling over Japan's gradual military build-up in the Pacific, firing off two missiles in as many weeks after Tokyo pledged to up its defence capabilities with a "sense of urgency and crisis".

North Korea has repeatedly declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state since a 2019 summit between Kim and US counterpart Donald Trump in Hanoi collapsed over the scope of denuclearization and sanctions relief.

South Korea's dovish President Lee has reversed the stance of his hawkish predecessor since taking power in Seoul in June 2025, offering nuclear-armed Pyongyang talks without preconditions.

In July, South Korea's unification minister even claimed Seoul had abandoned its campaign prioritising pressure on the North to dismantle its nuclear weapons, focusing instead on halting the expansion of Pyongyang's nuclear activities.

The hermetic leadership of North Korea has yet to respond to Lee's repeated offers, and has instead bolstered military ties with Russia.

Analysts say Pyongyang is receiving financial support, food, energy and military technology from Moscow for supplying troops and munitions for Russia's war in Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia later this year, potentially to discuss further weapons supplies to Moscow.

Washington, Seoul's key security ally, stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to bolter the country's defences against military threats from Pyongyang.

Colonel Ryan Donald, spokesman for the US and South Korean Combined Forces Command, said this week that North Korea's deployment to the European war had changed the threat his soldiers may face on the Korean peninsula.

"They've taken those lessons they learned there and brought them back to North Korea," he told reporters as he talked about the 11-day South Korea-US joint exercises due to begin Monday.

"Our training accounts for that threat."

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt

Related Article

South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

South Korea election chief quits after ballot shortage sparks blockade

Trump says he's dissatisfied with Iranian proposal as rift with allies deepens

South Korea prosecutors seek 30-year jail term for ex-President Yoon in drone case

North Korean leader's daughter in first visit to symbolic mausoleum

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt

More in World

 View more
Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Aug. 10, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (center left) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (centre right) wave the national flags during a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Korean Liberation Day in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president proposes talks with North to formally end Korean War
View of barriers on Morocco side of the border with Spain in Ceuta, Spain on Aug. 14, 2026 following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into the Spanish territory.
Europe

Spain boosts security in Ceuta as calls appear online for another mass border rush

Highlight
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, along with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, gesture as he shouts 'Merdeka’ or 'Freedom’, during his annual state of the nation address before the members of the Parliament, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 14, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo touts self-sufficiency amid global uncertainty
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he delivers his annual state of the nation address before the members of Parliament, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sits next to him, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 14, 2026.
Editorial

Unity over freedom
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) speaks at the 2027 Draft State Budget and Financial Notes press conference in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo vows low budget deficit, rigorous fiscal discipline

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president proposes talks with North to formally end Korean War
Archipelago

Five dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Flores, governor says
Archipelago

Police exhume body of top prosecutor’s housekeeper after mysterious death
Europe

Spain boosts security in Ceuta as calls appear online for another mass border rush
Archipelago

Batam data center expansion threatens water, electricity supplies
Archipelago

At least two dead in magnitude 7.7 quake in NTT
Editorial

Unity over freedom
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.