TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Spain boosts security in Ceuta as calls appear online for another mass border rush

At least 96 people died in the crossing attempt on July 30 and over 72,000 managed to enter Ceuta, according to Spanish government estimates.

David Latona and Maria Alejandra Cardona (Reuters)
Ceuta, Spain
Sat, August 15, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
View of barriers on Morocco side of the border with Spain in Ceuta, Spain on Aug. 14, 2026 following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into the Spanish territory. View of barriers on Morocco side of the border with Spain in Ceuta, Spain on Aug. 14, 2026 following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into the Spanish territory. (Reuters/Pedro Nunes)

S

pain has beefed up police and military presence in its North African enclave of Ceuta amid social media messages encouraging migrants to attempt another mass border breach on Saturday, two weeks after tens of thousands rushed into the city.

Soldiers in combat fatigues stood watch outside supermarkets and official buildings on Friday evening, while police cars heavily patrolled the enclave's main avenues. Still, outdoor cafes were packed with diners and the downtown area was calm compared to the tense scenes from the days following the deadly rush on July 30.

On the other side of the border, dozens of black-clad Moroccan security personnel surveilled the beach in Fnideq from which many migrants who swam around Ceuta's Tarajal breakwater departed. At least 96 people died in the attempt and over 72,000 managed to enter Ceuta, according to Spanish government estimates.

While the vast majority of them voluntarily returned to Morocco shortly thereafter, the crisis sparked a rift within the European Union and fuelled anti-immigration rhetoric among far-right parties worldwide.

Spain has since installed a maritime barrier and sent over 500 additional police officers from the mainland. The Interior Ministry said they would remain as long as the situation required.

"We'll continue to deploy whatever personnel are necessary to restore normality as soon as possible and prevent events like those of July 30 from happening again," Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters in Ceuta on Thursday.

About 5,000 migrants remained in Ceuta, the minister said. Officials have started screening adults and decided more than 500 asylum cases, most of them rejected.

Grande-Marlaska added that people who entered irregularly would not be allowed to stay in the enclave, travel to mainland Spain or obtain legal status, except in rare cases of extreme vulnerability. Spain would return to Morocco those without a right to remain, he said.

Stepping up checks

Earlier this week, Rabat said it was monitoring "the circulation of social media posts and messages of unknown origin" calling for a mass crossing on Aug. 15, warning it would prosecute organisers and participants.

Local media showed a reinforced security apparatus near the border with Ceuta and Spain's other African enclave, Melilla, including the installation of new razor wire on the fences separating the territories.

Authorities prevented several groups from boarding trains and buses to the north in cities such as Casablanca, Fez and Kenitra. However, witnesses told Reuters that some groups from sub-Saharan Africa were sidestepping security checks on the road to Fnideq, taking mountainous routes instead.

One witness said the schools in Fnideq had been turned into dormitories for security forces deployed near the border.

Many of the youths who entered Ceuta on July 30 were fishing, swimming or showering at Ceuta's Tarajal beach on Friday.

Fez native Driss Sadik, 22, swam for five hours to reach Ceuta. He warned against others emulating him.

"The important thing I would advise people trying to cross: Don't cross now, my brothers. You're only going to suffer," he told Reuters.

The sentiment was echoed by 17-year-old Adil Jamil.

"Those who enter aren't going to benefit from anything. There will just be more and more of us, and they won't find a solution for all," he said.

Jamil added that the mass border rushes were "planned by the people" after choosing a day, gathering in Fnideq and crossing together to find strength in numbers.

"If I had stayed with my parents, I would've died slowly," he said. "But if I risk my life, arrive and build my future [...] it will be better."

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt

Related Article

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta

Hundreds of migrants flood into Spain's Ceuta exclave from Morocco

France, Spain battle 'monster' wildfires with more heat on the way

166,000 evacuated as wildfires spin out of control in France, Spain

Pope Leo heads to Spain with migrants and polarization in focus

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt

More in World

 View more
Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Aug. 10, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (center left) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (centre right) wave the national flags during a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Korean Liberation Day in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president proposes talks with North to formally end Korean War
View of barriers on Morocco side of the border with Spain in Ceuta, Spain on Aug. 14, 2026 following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into the Spanish territory.
Europe

Spain boosts security in Ceuta as calls appear online for another mass border rush

Highlight
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, along with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, gesture as he shouts 'Merdeka’ or 'Freedom’, during his annual state of the nation address before the members of the Parliament, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 14, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo touts self-sufficiency amid global uncertainty
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he delivers his annual state of the nation address before the members of Parliament, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sits next to him, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 14, 2026.
Editorial

Unity over freedom
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) speaks at the 2027 Draft State Budget and Financial Notes press conference in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo vows low budget deficit, rigorous fiscal discipline

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president proposes talks with North to formally end Korean War
Archipelago

Five dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Flores, governor says
Archipelago

Police exhume body of top prosecutor’s housekeeper after mysterious death
Europe

Spain boosts security in Ceuta as calls appear online for another mass border rush
Archipelago

Batam data center expansion threatens water, electricity supplies
Archipelago

At least two dead in magnitude 7.7 quake in NTT
Editorial

Unity over freedom
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.