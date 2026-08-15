TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory

An unnamed White House official later clarified that Trump was joking, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

AFP
Garden City, United States
Sat, August 15, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Aug. 10, 2026. Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Aug. 10, 2026. (AFP/Atta Kenare)

U

nited States President Donald Trump said Friday he would "finish defeating" Iran and "soon" declare the Strait of Hormuz part of US territory.

Trump has repeatedly said that the key energy waterway, which Tehran effectively closed at the start of the Middle East war, is under US control, an assertion the Islamic republic denies.

"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," he said with a chuckle during a political rally at a police academy in New York state.

"It's true," he added.

An unnamed White House official later clarified that Trump was joking, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi fired back Saturday in a post on X, stressing that the "Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian."

"This strait will only be closed and opened under Iran's command," he added.

Trump, together with Israel, launched a war against Iran on February 28 with Tehran retaliating by establishing de facto control over much of the Strait of Hormuz, a passageway also vital for commodity shipping.

The United States remains locked in a stalemate with Iran over the strait, with Iran denying access to much of the civilian shipping and the US Navy mounting a blockade of Iranian ports in an attempt to cripple its economy.

"We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to," Trump said to a cheering crowd of supporters and police.

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt

Related Article

Independence, peace and the power of diplomacy

Japan’s complex and forgotten ties with Islam

US Consulate construction in Medan halted as US plans withdrawal

Iran says close to Hormuz plan with Oman, but reopening depends on US

Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt

More in World

 View more
Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Aug. 10, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (center left) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (centre right) wave the national flags during a ceremony to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the Korean Liberation Day in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president proposes talks with North to formally end Korean War
View of barriers on Morocco side of the border with Spain in Ceuta, Spain on Aug. 14, 2026 following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into the Spanish territory.
Europe

Spain boosts security in Ceuta as calls appear online for another mass border rush

Highlight
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, along with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, gesture as he shouts 'Merdeka’ or 'Freedom’, during his annual state of the nation address before the members of the Parliament, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 14, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo touts self-sufficiency amid global uncertainty
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he delivers his annual state of the nation address before the members of Parliament, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sits next to him, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 14, 2026.
Editorial

Unity over freedom
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) speaks at the 2027 Draft State Budget and Financial Notes press conference in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026.
Economy

Prabowo vows low budget deficit, rigorous fiscal discipline

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president proposes talks with North to formally end Korean War
Archipelago

Five dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Flores, governor says
Archipelago

Police exhume body of top prosecutor’s housekeeper after mysterious death
Europe

Spain boosts security in Ceuta as calls appear online for another mass border rush
Archipelago

Batam data center expansion threatens water, electricity supplies
Archipelago

At least two dead in magnitude 7.7 quake in NTT
Editorial

Unity over freedom
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.