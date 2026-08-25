TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
US-China trade war gives Indonesia shot at boosting investment
Mandiri freezing of protester’s account raises alarm over civic freedom

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
US-China trade war gives Indonesia shot at boosting investment
Mandiri freezing of protester’s account raises alarm over civic freedom

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trump's Kim gambit deepens doubts over US reliability at a key moment for Asia

The US president's abrupt decision to cut back military drills with South Korea last week, which he described as hostile to Pyongyang, has reinforced fears that Trump's unpredictability could strain alliances that have long maintained peace in the region, government officials and security experts said.

John Geddie, Yukiko Toyoda, Ben Blanchard and Aftab Ahmed (Reuters)
Tokyo/Taipei/New Delhi
Tue, August 25, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
US President Donald Trump (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un hold a meeting during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 28, 2019. US President Donald Trump (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un hold a meeting during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 28, 2019. (AFP/Saul Loeb)

D

onald Trump's olive branch to North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the expense of a long-standing ally comes at a pivotal moment for US security ties in Asia, as partners from Japan to India reassess how much they can rely on Washington.

The US president's abrupt decision to cut back military drills with South Korea last week, which he described as hostile to Pyongyang, has reinforced fears that Trump's unpredictability could strain alliances that have long maintained peace in the region, government officials and security experts said.

Japan worries it too could find itself in Trump's cross-hairs as it embarks on thorny security negotiations; Taiwan is warily watching an upcoming summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping; and India is growing less certain of its place in Washington's strategic calculus.

"The decision will certainly fuel growing doubts in the region about US security commitments," said Jeremy Chan, a senior analyst with political risk consultancy Eurasia Group and former US diplomat in Japan and China.

Adding to the anxiety, the United States cancelled another military exercise with South Korea scheduled for next month, Seoul said on Monday, after Washington cited constraints on US forces due to the Iran war.

Trump has been frustrated by the failure of US allies to support the war and made it clear that many of them must spend more on their own defense, a White House official said when asked about such concerns.

He is eager to restart talks with North Korea and secure a win on the international stage to counter his unpopular conflict with Iran, according to a person briefed on discussions between US and South Korean officials.

'Extremely troubling' for Tokyo

Trump's push to meet Kim - which has so far drawn a frosty response from Pyongyang - could backfire and embolden nuclear-armed North Korea, said Itsunori Onodera, an influential Japanese lawmaker and former defense minister.

Such a prospect is "extremely troubling" for Tokyo, he said on a Fuji TV news program last Thursday. Despite Trump's overtures, Pyongyang fired a volley of ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier that day, triggering alerts in neighboring South Korea and Japan.

What worries Japanese officials more is Trump's approach as Tokyo embarks on talks with Washington over how much it should pay towards the cost of hosting US forces, America's largest overseas deployment.

Japan is bracing for the possibility that Trump could, with little warning, demand a sharp hike that would be politically difficult to swallow, said a senior Japanese government official, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Trump could also wield upcoming US military exercises with Japan in October as leverage, analysts say. Officials in Washington and Tokyo said they did not expect the exercises to be curtailed, though Trump could change his mind at any point, they cautioned.

The drills, known as Keen Sword, may already be smaller than their 2024 iteration because of the diversion of US assets and personnel to the conflict with Iran.

That shift - which recently saw America's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier in Asia, the USS George Washington, depart for the Middle East to relieve the beleaguered USS Abraham Lincoln - has stirred concern that US deterrence against China is being eroded.

During a visit to Asia this month, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby said working with allies to ensure combat readiness along the so-called first island chain that runs from Japan through the Philippines is a priority for Washington.

Trump, Xi and Taiwan

Nowhere are concerns about China's growing military pressure more acute than in Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by Beijing.

Trump has held up approval of a $14 billion package of arms sales to Taipei in order to maintain warm relations and a fragile trade truce with China's Xi.

As Trump prepares for his latest round of summitry with Xi in Washington next month, officials in Taipei say they expect Washington will at the very least carve up the arms sales into smaller chunks to try and avoid upsetting Beijing too much.

Domingo Yang of the Taiwan defense ministry's think tank, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, says there is a distinction between Trump's rhetoric and actual US behavior, noting US intelligence sharing, training and patrols with Taiwan remain substantial.

A US Navy aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait on Friday in a move the United States described as demonstrating its "commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Trump's latest actions have also rocked confidence in India, where the US risks squandering years of efforts to draw New Delhi closer as a counterweight to Russia and China, security analysts say.

It also comes after the Pentagon's decision in June to rename its Asia military headquarters to Pacific Command from Indo-Pacific Command, a move some analysts say is a sign India is no longer as strategically important to Washington.

The Pentagon denied any such shift. But Trump's steep tariffs on Indian exports and repeated claims that he had mediated an India-Pakistan ceasefire had already exasperated New Delhi. Officials there are now "very, very cautious" about committing to long-term defense deals with Washington, according to two Indian sources with knowledge of the matter.

"The latest decision only reinforces President Trump's transactional view of foreign affairs and serves as a reminder that differences over specific policies, even among allies, can carry costs for the broader bilateral relationship," said Pearl Pandya, senior analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, a conflict monitoring group.

Popular

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Related Article

Indonesia to open airspace for cloud seeding to tackle haze, Malaysia says 

Canada retaliates as trade war with US escalates

ASEAN needs a story that young people can own

Indosat launches Zankore by Indosat to serve Asia-Pacific’s AI demand

Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan in new break from Trump

Popular

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

More in World

 View more
US President Donald Trump (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un hold a meeting during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 28, 2019.
Asia & Pacific

Trump's Kim gambit deepens doubts over US reliability at a key moment for Asia
A drone view shows the Ampera Bridge shrouded in haze from wildfires in Palembang, South Sumatra, August 23, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia to open airspace for cloud seeding to tackle haze, Malaysia says

A group of women crosses in front of Perdana Putra, the office of the prime minister in Malaysia’s administrative capital Putrajaya, shrouded in haze from regional wildfires on Aug. 13, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia, Brunei to raise cross-border haze issue at ASEAN

Highlight
A drone view shows the Ampera Bridge shrouded in haze from wildfires in Palembang, South Sumatra, August 23, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to open airspace for cloud seeding to tackle haze, Malaysia says 
A man (top L) climbs a flagpole as he attempts to raise a Free Aceh Movement flag alongside the Indonesian national flag during a rally outside the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, on August 15, 2026. Thousands of people gathered to mark the 21st anniversary of the Helsinki Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) peace agreement, which ended nearly three decades of conflict. The raising of the separatist-linked flag, although not explicitly banned by the 2005 peace deal, remains a highly controversial issue, with central government authorities often prohibiting its display.
Editorial

Growing regional discontent
Activists of the Solidarity Network of Victims for Justice attend the 574th Kamisan, a weekly silent protest, in front of the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on February 14, 2019. At the rally the demonstrators expressed their opposition to the music bill, saying it could destroy the freedom of expression.
Politics

Mandiri freezing of protester’s account raises alarm over civic freedom

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Kartu Kredit Indonesia: A New payment landscape
Asia & Pacific

Trump's Kim gambit deepens doubts over US reliability at a key moment for Asia
Economy

Stable rules key to luring investment, outgoing EU envoy says
Economy

Whoosh takeover set for September, Purbaya says
Economy

US vows 'economic asphyxiation' of Iran with new sanctions
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia to open airspace for cloud seeding to tackle haze, Malaysia says

Archipelago

NTB hamlet blaze raises alarm over indigenous tourism
Opinion

Analysis: Rosy labor figures conceal deeper cracks
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.