The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Growing regional discontent
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Breaking the vicious cycle of forest fires and haze

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Growing regional discontent
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Breaking the vicious cycle of forest fires and haze

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Tests loom for popular UK PM Burnham as parliament returns

Peter Hutchison (AFP)
London
Sun, August 30, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham smiles during a visit to Bath, western England, on July 22, 2026. Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham smiles during a visit to Bath, western England, on July 22, 2026. (AFP/Pool/Toby Melville)

A

ndy Burnham has enjoyed a honeymoon first month as UK leader, but the hard trade-offs involved in governing are about to get real for the prime minister as parliament returns from its summer break in the coming days.

Since succeeding Keir Starmer on July 20, Burnham has pleased voters with several low-cost sweeteners, including cutting electricity bills and bus fares, while burnishing his casual man-of-the-people vibes.

He has poured pints of beer with his finance minister, played guitar in Ukraine, and kept up a prolific output of slick social media videos during a self-styled "listening tour" of Britain.

Projecting a sunnier outlook than the straitlaced Starmer, and benefiting from the woes besetting hard-right rival Nigel Farage, Burnham has sparked a poll bounce for his ruling Labour Party.

A YouGov survey published on Aug. 18 found that 46 percent of Britons view him favorably, up 12 percentage points from when he first arrived at Downing Street.

With lawmakers on holiday, the new prime minister has largely been able to avoid thornier issues during his first weeks in office.

"He's benefited enormously from parliament not being there," former senior civil servant Jill Rutter told AFP, adding that it had allowed the 56-year-old Burnham to "control the narrative" so far.

MPs return to Westminster on Tuesday, when Burnham is expected to deliver his first speech to parliament as prime minister.

His government is set to announce that day whether it is watering down contentious plans to release thousands of prisoners early to ease chronic overcrowding in jails.

Then on Wednesday, MPs and the public will learn whether Burnham is any good at facing down the weekly grilling by the leader of the opposition when he takes part in his first Prime Minister's Questions session.

Looming on the horizon is his government's first budget on Oct. 28, when Burnham must demonstrate that he can fund his pledges regarding cost-of-living support and ending rough sleeping, all while plugging a huge gap in defense spending.

He must do so against a backdrop of strained public finances and with limited levers to pull due to his commitment not to raise income tax, employee payroll contributions, or a value-added tax on consumer goods.

"That might be when reality starts to hit," former minister Tony McNulty, who served alongside Burnham in Labour governments of the early 2000s, told AFP.

McNulty, now a politics lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, insists Burnham is capable of taking tough decisions and "sticking" to them, despite opponents labelling him a "people pleaser".

Trump meeting?

Plenty of sensitive issues lie ahead, including welfare reform, how to fund social care, and whether to proceed with the scrapping of jury trials for many offences.

Whether to extract oil and gas at the controversial Jackdaw and Rosebank fields in the North Sea could be one of the most divisive questions.

"You either alienate the unions by saying no and get noises off from [US President] Donald Trump in a very unhelpful way," explained Rutter.

Or Burnham gives drilling a green light and "you alienate the Labour net zero [supporters] who say we're going to lose more support to the Greens".

Burnham will host his first European leader since taking office when French President Emmanuel Macron visits London this week.

It comes as he must decide how to proceed with a "reset" with the European bloc that was championed by Starmer ahead of a bilateral summit expected this year.

Burnham has said Britain must be "bolder" in getting closer to the bloc, but has ruled out rejoining the single market, customs union or allowing freedom of movement.

"The EU isn't handing out sweets just because we've got a sort of fun prime minister who likes [1980s English rock band] The Smiths," added Rutter.

A likely first meeting with Trump, possibly at the United Nations General Assembly next month, will be tricky for Burnham who once described the US president's policies as "poisonous".

Labour lawmaker Jess Phillips said on a Sky News podcast last week that Burnham must "show what his actual priorities are" but in doing so runs the risk of disappointing many MPs.

MP Luke Akehurst told AFP that Burnham's positive start "gives him a significant bank of political capital" among Labour colleagues "who will need to trust his judgement in addressing the range of complex policy issues that the government faces".

Popular

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Growing regional discontent

Growing regional discontent
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Malaysia’s Nasi Lemak index

Prabowo invokes PDI-P’s Marhaenism ideology to court support for new mineral exchange

Red card for politicians

Reshuffle talks resurface ahead of Independence Day

What Bangkok and Jakarta can teach each other about political survival

Popular

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Growing regional discontent

Growing regional discontent
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in World

 View more
In this file photo dated April 23, 2019, North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol tours war exhibitions at the military Patriot Park outside Moscow. The minister was in the Russian capital to attend the VIII Moscow Conference on International Security.
Asia & Pacific

N. Korea defense minister dismissed: State media
A drone view shows damaged buildings and houses covered in mud next to the Likhu River following deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 30, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

China identifies countries of 261 foreigners missing in Himalayan mudslide
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham smiles during a visit to Bath, western England, on July 22, 2026.
Europe

Tests loom for popular UK PM Burnham as parliament returns

Highlight
Workers use excavators to clear the mud at the Dhunge Bazaar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Aug. 29, 2026 after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border. Rescuers in Nepal and China were still battling Aug. 29 to locate thousands of people missing days after a deadly, tsunami-like wall of water and debris swept through the Himalayan region, engulfing villages.
Asia and Pacific

Number of missing in Nepal, China floods soars to nearly 3,000
Smoke billows from the burning swath of peatland located next to an oil palm plantation in East Tanjung Jabung regency, Jambi on Aug. 26, 2026. Joint team comprising military, police, forest firefighter and other institutions have been working to extinguish the forest and land fire in the area since Aug. 25.
Editorial

Wildfires: All hands on deck
This undated handout photograph taken by the Orangutan Information Centre and released on June 10, 2026 shows the Tapanuli orangutans over a tree in the Batang Toru forest in Indonesia's North Sumatra. Climate change-fueled landslides wiped out nearly one in 10 remaining members of the world's rarest great ape species on Sumatra island, scientists said on June 10.
Society

As forests fragment, arboreal bridges offer orangutans a lifeline

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

N. Korea defense minister dismissed: State media
Regulations

Europe's central bankers fear more turbulence in testy US relations
Asia & Pacific

China identifies countries of 261 foreigners missing in Himalayan mudslide
Europe

Tests loom for popular UK PM Burnham as parliament returns
Markets

IDX begins trial to lower stock price floor to Rp 1
Society

As forests fragment, arboreal bridges offer orangutans a lifeline
Economy

Trump announces deal for huge US stake in Venezuelan oil reserves
Europe

Iceland votes on whether to resume EU membership talks
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.