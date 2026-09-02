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G20 finance leaders close talks marked by US welcoming Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the fact that nearly all participants agreed to the chair's statement suggested "there has been no impact" from Russia's attendance.

Agencies
Washington
Wed, September 2, 2026

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US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent takes questions from reporters as he speaks during a press conference in Washington, DC on August 24, 2026. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent takes questions from reporters as he speaks during a press conference in Washington, DC on August 24, 2026. (AFP/Kent Nishimura)
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G20 finance leaders closed their two-day gathering on Tuesday with a statement that all but China backed in full, as Washington insisted that the presence of a Russian minister had no effect on talks.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the fact that nearly all participants agreed to the chair's statement suggested "there has been no impact" from Russia's attendance.

Ukraine's European allies had expressed frustration after Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was welcomed at the US-hosted meetings in Asheville, North Carolina.

The broiling Middle East war and President Donald Trump's tariffs also loomed over the gathering.

The chair's statement called for "free, safe, and predictable navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," though China dissented from that section.

The key waterway has been largely blocked by Tehran since the war began in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

A traditional "family photo" of G20 participants was taken Monday without Siluanov, following European officials' protests.

At a separate G20 innovation gathering in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, participants took two group photos, allowing European leaders to be separated from Russia's delegation.

An EU spokesperson said representatives were only given short notice of Siluanov's attendance.

"It created discomfort, no doubt about that," Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told AFP on Tuesday when asked if Siluanov's appearance had a bearing on discussions.

EU economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters that it was not the time to "normalize" Russia's presence at such events.

He said Moscow's inclusion entails discussing sensitive economic matters with representatives of a government that is "waging an aggressive war" and "killing civilians on a daily basis" in its conflict in Ukraine.

But Bessent countered at a press conference: "I know that some Europeans had a sour taste, but I think it's very important to engage."

"And I will point out that the finance minister who I met with is unsanctioned," he added of Siluanov.

Siluanov, who said he was meeting with Bessent for the first time, said he believed that people from the financial world sometimes may find common understanding faster than politicians.

Reuters reported on Monday that a source familiar with the ministers' meeting said Bessent made clear to Siluanov no economic relief for Russia or agreements on other issues were possible until its war in Ukraine ends. 

The tension also comes as Germany blamed Russia on Tuesday for an attempted "hybrid attack" involving a drone at a strategic German airport last month, and unveiled diplomatic counter-measures.

The United States holds the rotating G20 presidency, and Washington was also pushing this week to rally support from partners on Iran sanctions and reducing trade imbalances.

Asked if he also pressured Russia to cut its support for Iran, Bessent earlier told reporters that "many conversations are best done privately."

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