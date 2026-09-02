The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping
The Himalayan warning and the blind spots in climate risk
Japan answers fire aid call as haze smothers region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping
The Himalayan warning and the blind spots in climate risk
Japan answers fire aid call as haze smothers region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Global temperature rises to exceed 1.5 Celsius 'within a few years', UN says

The United Nations Environment Programme said bringing temperature rises back to below 1.5C was "possible but highly uncertain," and would require rapid emission cuts as well as interventions to remove carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere.

Agencies
Singapore
Wed, September 2, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A helicopter drops water on burning forests and land in the Petuk Katimpun area, Palangka Raya, in Central Kalimantan, on August 13, 2026. A helicopter drops water on burning forests and land in the Petuk Katimpun area, Palangka Raya, in Central Kalimantan, on August 13, 2026. (AFP/Reina)

G

lobal temperature rises are set to exceed the key threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) "within a few years", the UN's environmental body said on Wednesday, creating more extreme weather and intensifying pressure on ecosystems, glaciers and low-lying coastal cities. 

The United Nations Environment Programme said bringing temperature rises back to below 1.5C was "possible but highly uncertain," and would require rapid emission cuts as well as interventions to remove carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement governments committed to keeping temperature rises within 1.5C to limit the impacts of extreme weather.

With "overshoot" now extremely likely, countries now need to focus on limiting how long temperatures remain above 1.5C, UNEP said in a report.

"Every year of delay and every fraction of a degree above 1.5C increases risks and makes recovery harder, with irreversible losses possible even if temperatures later decline," it said.

The most optimistic scenario will see temperature rises peak at 1.8C above pre-industrial levels if all existing national pledges are implemented, but it is likely to be much higher, the report added.

"Under current policies, median projected global warming reaches around 2.6C by 2100," it said.

It said carbon dioxide removal (CDR) measures - including planting new forests - would be "critical" to control rising temperatures, but they would be no replacement for deep cuts in current emission levels.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last year acknowledged the inevitability of overshooting 1.5C but this is the first time a UN agency has addressed this head-on in a dedicated report.

The report's stark language alarmed climate campaigners who have rallied around 1.5C since it was affirmed as the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement a decade ago.

"This is a heartbreaking moment, but overshoot is not the reason to give up and surrender 1.5C", said Jasper Inventor, Deputy Programme Director at Greenpeace International.

Bill Hare, a climate scientist and CEO of policy institute Climate Analytics, slammed the report and said it risked becoming "a call to apathy rather than a call to arms".

Small island nations threatened by rising seas have been particularly vocal defenders of the 1.5C target and have urged wealthier countries not to abandon the milestone even as it slips out of reach.

The world has already warmed roughly 1.4C since 1850-1900 mostly from the burning of fossil fuels and the last three years have been the hottest on record.

Popular

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Related Article

G20 finance leaders close talks marked by US welcoming Russia

US, Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over

35 years of the Weimar Triangle: France, Germany and Poland shaping Europe’s future

Too hot for Jakarta kids to play outside

World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

Popular

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

More in World

 View more
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 13, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
A thick haze shrouds Metro Manila in this drone picture taken in Quezon City, the Philippines on Sept. 1, 2026, due to smoke from ongoing forest and land fires in Indonesia's Kalimantan.
Asia & Pacific

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
Aircrafts are seen on the flight deck of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it heads towards Laem Chabang Port, near the city of Pattaya on September 2, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

US aircraft carrier arrives in Thailand after months at sea

Highlight
A thick haze shrouds Metro Manila due to smoke from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, in this drone picture taken in Quezon City, Philippines, September 1, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
President Prabowo Subianto, right, closes the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress as newly elected Rais Aam KH Miftahul Akhyar, center, and newly elected chairman of the NU Central Executive Board (PBNU) KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, also known as Gus Kikin, look on at Bahrul Ulum Islamic Boarding School in Tambakberas, Jombang, East Java, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The 35th NU Congress elected KH Miftachul Akhyar as Rais Aam and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, or Gus Kikin, as chairman of the PBNU for the 2026-2031 term.
Editorial

To build NU anew
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Nurturing a culture to protect humanity in wartime
Warm Takes

The long plié
Archipelago

Mount Semeru fires spreading as E. Java experiences extreme drought
Markets

Stocks rise, yields ease as oil slips on Trump hint at short bombing campaign
Academia

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping should align on AI
Health

Burning inside out: GERD’s quiet toll on young women
Opinion

Analysis: Can Icomex make Indonesia a commodity price maker?
Academia

Growth, income disparities and national cohesion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.