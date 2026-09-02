The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping
The Himalayan warning and the blind spots in climate risk
Japan answers fire aid call as haze smothers region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping
The Himalayan warning and the blind spots in climate risk
Japan answers fire aid call as haze smothers region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

US aircraft carrier arrives in Thailand after months at sea

The 5,000 sailors and Marines on board the USS Abraham Lincoln, arriving from the war in the Middle East, are headed for the Thai resort of Pattaya, a rest-and-recreation stop for US troops since the Vietnam War.

AFP
Bangkok
Wed, September 2, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Aircrafts are seen on the flight deck of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it heads towards Laem Chabang Port, near the city of Pattaya on September 2, 2026. Aircrafts are seen on the flight deck of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it heads towards Laem Chabang Port, near the city of Pattaya on September 2, 2026. (AFP/Anthony Wallace)

A

US aircraft carrier at the center of controversy over conditions on board arrived in Thailand on Wednesday for its first port call in nine months.

The 5,000 sailors and Marines on board the USS Abraham Lincoln, arriving from the war in the Middle East, are headed for the Thai resort of Pattaya, a rest-and-recreation stop for US troops since the Vietnam War.

Tugs guided the huge nuclear-powered carrier, dozens of warplanes lined up on its flight deck, towards the port of Laem Chabang on Wednesday morning, AFP reporters saw.

"Our arrival in Laem Chabang provides a well-deserved opportunity for our Sailors and Marines to rest and recharge," Rear Admiral Robert Loughran, commander of the US Carrier Strike Group 3, said in a statement.

The Lincoln's commanding officer, Captain Dan Keeler, added that its first port visit of the "historic deployment" -- after 286 days at sea -- would allow "our crew to enjoy this beautiful and historic country".

An official in Pattaya said it was due to dock shortly before lunchtime.

The Lincoln left California in November 2025 for duty in the South China Sea and was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began six months ago.

Reports of deteriorating living conditions and poor mental health on board -- including attempted suicides -- made headlines in the United States and provoked criticism of President Donald Trump's war against Iran.

Pattaya is hugely popular with foreign tourists, known for its beaches and a nightlife scene that has long drawn scrutiny over sex tourism.

Pattaya's mayor, Poramase Ngampiches, told AFP this week that there had been a recent crackdown on sex workers but denied it was linked to the US arrivals.

Outside one bar in the resort on Tuesday was a sign saying "Welcome all US military personnel. Thank you for your service".

The mayor said buses have been laid on to transport the sailors from the ship to Pattaya and back until the carrier departs on Sunday.

"They come to relax," Poramase said in a video posted on Facebook.

"Our preparations will focus on safety and ensuring fair pricing, so we don't take advantage of them."

He said the sailors have been banned from water sports such as jet skis, and from taking advantage of Thailand's lax cannabis laws.

But he encouraged them to enjoy the city's many other attractions, from malls to religious sites.

"We're happy to get business from anybody," Nicko, the French owner of a go-go bar in Pattaya, told AFP this week.

"We'll have to be careful because as we know, things can get out of hand with alcohol involved."

Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln following reports of food shortages, broken plumbing and mental health crises.

But Trump dismissed the concerns, as well as the suggestion the ship had been deployed for too long.

"A small number of mental health cases were treated with no loss of life," acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said in mid-August, blaming the media for "trying to paint our warriors as victims".

The carrier was replaced in the Middle East by the USS George Washington, which had been in Japan, as the US-Israel war with Iran drags on.

That ship in turn will be relieved by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which will sail from San Diego in the coming weeks, according to private military association the US Naval Institute.

The US has maintained an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea for strike missions over Iran since the US and Israel launched the war at the end of February, and subsequently to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Popular

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Related Article

Peaceful border talks require secure ground first

Indonesia’s U-16 girls gain ground toward future development

US vows 'economic asphyxiation' of Iran with new sanctions

Everybody wants energy security post the Iran war, but how?

Accused Thai school shooter had watched violent content online, police say

Popular

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem

Govt’s MSME credit push overlooks deeper structural problem
Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

Jakarta fines waste firms over illegal dumping

More in World

 View more
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 13, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
A thick haze shrouds Metro Manila in this drone picture taken in Quezon City, the Philippines on Sept. 1, 2026, due to smoke from ongoing forest and land fires in Indonesia's Kalimantan.
Asia & Pacific

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
Aircrafts are seen on the flight deck of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it heads towards Laem Chabang Port, near the city of Pattaya on September 2, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

US aircraft carrier arrives in Thailand after months at sea

Highlight
A thick haze shrouds Metro Manila due to smoke from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, in this drone picture taken in Quezon City, Philippines, September 1, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
President Prabowo Subianto, right, closes the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress as newly elected Rais Aam KH Miftahul Akhyar, center, and newly elected chairman of the NU Central Executive Board (PBNU) KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, also known as Gus Kikin, look on at Bahrul Ulum Islamic Boarding School in Tambakberas, Jombang, East Java, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The 35th NU Congress elected KH Miftachul Akhyar as Rais Aam and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, or Gus Kikin, as chairman of the PBNU for the 2026-2031 term.
Editorial

To build NU anew
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Nurturing a culture to protect humanity in wartime
Warm Takes

The long plié
Archipelago

Mount Semeru fires spreading as E. Java experiences extreme drought
Markets

Stocks rise, yields ease as oil slips on Trump hint at short bombing campaign
Academia

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping should align on AI
Health

Burning inside out: GERD’s quiet toll on young women
Opinion

Analysis: Can Icomex make Indonesia a commodity price maker?
Academia

Growth, income disparities and national cohesion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.