The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say
Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say
Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

US Congress passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill

Frankie Taggart (AFP)
Washington
Thu, September 17, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A firefighter works at the site of a gas station hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 15, 2026. A firefighter works at the site of a gas station hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 15, 2026. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

U

S lawmakers approved broad new sanctions designed to squeeze Russia over its war in Ukraine on Wednesday, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump after months of delay.

The Republican-led House of Representatives passed the package by 262-159, giving a final congressional green light to the most substantial US legislative effort against Moscow since Trump returned to office.

Trump has said he will sign the measure, which sailed through the Senate in an 86-11 vote last month.

The legislation targets Russia's energy and defense sectors, President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials, as well as Moscow's so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to circumvent Western sanctions.

It also gives Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas – including potentially China and India – in an effort to choke off revenue financing Moscow's war.

But its sweeping tariff powers produced an unusual split among Democrats, who overwhelmingly support Ukraine but have resisted handing Trump greater authority over trade.

Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the bill "deeply flawed."

"White House lawyers drafted the current text to maximize President Trump's authority to impose new import taxes on the American people, and to minimize any obligation to actually impose new sanctions on Russia or its enablers," he said.

Meeks said he would support the legislation if the secondary tariff provisions were removed, but Republicans rejected amendments aimed at narrowing them.

Pressure on Putin

Dozens of Democrats nevertheless backed the measure, offsetting opposition from a handful of Republicans who objected to sanctions on free-market or non-interventionist grounds.

Supporters argue that tougher economic pressure is needed, with Russia's full-scale invasion grinding through its fifth year and no peace settlement in sight.

The House vote was celebrated by pro-Ukraine activists, who pointed to Russian attacks continuing, including drone strikes Wednesday on civilian transport in the south that officials in Kyiv said killed five people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged Congress to pass the sanctions package, saying greater pressure was needed to force Moscow toward negotiations.

"So now Putin is losing 30,000 his soldiers per month [...] it's many losses, but he doesn't want to stop this war," Zelensky said during a July trip to Washington that included a meeting with Trump.

"So now initiative [is] not in the hands of Putin."

The bill would also target companies and foreign actors supporting Russia's military and extend sanctions involving Iran.

Trump has generally preferred to retain control over sanctions and tariffs rather than have Congress dictate policy, helping delay the measure for more than a year.

Its sponsor, Republican senator Lindsey Graham – who died suddenly in July -- had pushed the legislation since April 2025.

Wednesday's vote came just before House lawmakers were due to leave Washington to campaign ahead of November's midterm elections.

"Once the bill is quickly signed and becomes law, we hope for strong US enforcement to finally end the cash flows to the Kremlin's war chest," said Svitlana Romanko, executive director of Ukrainian energy lobby group Razom We Stand.

"Every day of delay is a day we in Ukraine must bury more people."

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Related Article

Indonesia–Australia: Neighbors by geography, allies by necessity

US Congress passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill

Russia says space 'must be free from any weapon'

US military confirms Iran war has led to munitions shortfall

Why Beijing must play a long game in South China Sea

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

More in World

 View more
Geese stop at a water pool left on the partially dried-up river bed of the Rhine in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on August 20, 2026, following exceptionally hot weather.
Europe

River flows were among driest in decades in 2025, UN says
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Czech counterpart (not in picture) give a joint press conference on November 28, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Middle East and Africa

Israel, Morocco agree to mutually open embassies: Israeli foreign ministry

A firefighter works at the site of a gas station hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 15, 2026.
Americas

US Congress passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill

Highlight
The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen after the inauguration at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java on Oct. 2, 2023.
Regulations

Whoosh takeover in limbo after Purbaya ousted as finance minister
Newly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) signs a document as his predecessor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa observes on Sept. 15, 2026, during a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Not the Ministry of Magic
President Prabowo Subianto (second left) and Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (second right) test the Jakarta light rapid transit (LRT)’s extension from North Jakarta to Manggarai, South Jakarta, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
Jakarta

Prabowo opens new LRT link, backs Jakarta’s expansion push

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Rescuers plan to right ship capsized in Java Sea

Academia

Why Russia is deepening ties across the Global South
Europe

River flows were among driest in decades in 2025, UN says
Academia

We know how to bring degraded land back to life
Markets

Shares tick higher as Fed hikes rates, dollar jumps
Middle East and Africa

Israel, Morocco agree to mutually open embassies: Israeli foreign ministry

FEATURES

Is AI really making us better workers?
Society

Mass food poisoning strikes again as opposition to free meals program grows
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.