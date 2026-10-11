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Lula accuses Meta of election interference

The leftist leader is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term in the October 25 runoff, where he will face Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Agencies
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Sun, October 11, 2026

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This combination of pictures created on October 4, 2026, shows Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) speaks to the media after casting his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 4, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro gives thumbs up in front of Rio de Janeiro gubernatorial candidate Douglas Ruas (C, back), as he leaves a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 4, 2026. This combination of pictures created on October 4, 2026, shows Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) speaks to the media after casting his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 4, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro gives thumbs up in front of Rio de Janeiro gubernatorial candidate Douglas Ruas (C, back), as he leaves a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 4, 2026. (AFP/AFP)

T

he campaign of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused tech giant Meta of election interference on Saturday after his social media content was allegedly blocked on the company's platforms.

The leftist leader is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term in the October 25 runoff, where he will face Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

In a statement, Lula's campaign reported instances where platforms owned by Meta -- the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram -- allegedly restricted the distribution of his content.

The campaign claimed that in recent days, Meta "prevented President Lula's profile from promoting Instagram feed posts," while a post from his official account "experienced an interruption in view counts, which affected its reach."

It also said that prior to last Sunday's first round of voting -- in which Flavio Bolsonaro finished first -- the profiles of Lula and other leftist leaders "suddenly disappeared from Instagram's search function."

"The series of technical issues... raises strong suspicions that Meta's actions constitute an attempt to interfere in the Brazilian electoral process to the benefit of Flavio Bolsonaro's candidacy," the statement added.

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Saturday gave the social media giant 48 hours to clarify whether it reduced the reach of posts by Lula's campaign and to explain the irregularities reported.

Meta was ordered to "report, profile by profile, all the measures applied" to "Lula's official accounts" and to "explain the anomalies in the metrics" of the videos, the TSE said.

Meta's Brazil office denied the charges, calling them "simply false" and "not supported by the facts."

"Many of the technical issues mentioned did not affect only Brazil or specific accounts," Meta told AFP in an email.

"We comply with electoral regulations and are committed to a level playing field regarding the use of our platforms."

Lula's campaign has filed a complaint with the electoral court over the alleged social media blocks.

Following the first round of voting, Lula -- who does not use a mobile phone -- launched a social media push that includes videos of him addressing his online followers.

Bolsonaro is seen defeating Lula da Silva in a simulated scenario of the October 25 presidential runoff, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Friday.

The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 51.1 percent of the vote compared with 45.7 percent for Lula, the poll showed, extending the momentum from his surprise first-place finish in last Sunday's first-round vote.

AtlasIntel surveyed 5,026 people between October 3 and October 8 and the margin of error was 1 percentage point.

 

 

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