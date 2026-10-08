Pregnancies of two Sumatran rhinos raise hope for conservation efforts

Delilah, a 7-year-old female rhino, is shown here on Nov. 26, 2023, two days after giving birth to a Sumatran rhino calf at Way Kambas National Park in Lampung. (AFP/Handout/Environment and Forestry Ministry)

The species is listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with fewer than 80 believed to remain in the wild.

T wo critically endangered Sumatran rhinos in Way Kambas National Park in Lampung are pregnant, raising hopes that the births could help bolster efforts to save a species whose population continues to decline.

The pregnant rhinos are 26-year-old Ratu and her 10-year-old daughter, Delilah, both of which are among 10 Sumatran rhinos housed at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) in the national park.

The SRS is a semi-wild breeding facility managed by the Forestry Ministry in collaboration with the Indonesian Rhino Foundation (YABI).

The facility allows Sumatran rhinos to live in a habitat designed to resemble their natural environment, with minimal human interaction, while providing veterinary care and intensive reproductive monitoring.

Ratu is expecting her fourth calf and has been pregnant for about 7.9 months. Delilah is expecting her second calf and has been pregnant for about 8.3 months.

Sumatran rhinos typically have a gestation period of 15 to 16 months, meaning both pregnancies are still several months from their expected births.

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Ratu was rescued in 2005 after she wandered out of the forest in Way Kambas National Park to a local village.