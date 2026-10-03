The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry
Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power
BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles cabinet, replaces police chief

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry
Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power
BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles cabinet, replaces police chief

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A ministry restored

With a seasoned diplomat back at the helm, Prabowo has restored the Foreign Ministry from a cleanup crew into an engine room.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 3, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
President Prabowo Subianto (right) congratulates Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir on Oct. 1, 2026, following the mass inauguration of newly appointed state officials at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (right) congratulates Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir on Oct. 1, 2026, following the mass inauguration of newly appointed state officials at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

The Foreign Ministry has a new leader; more importantly, the right one.

President Prabowo Subianto announced on Thursday a sweeping cabinet reshuffle that, among its many moves, handed the foreign affairs portfolio to Arrmanatha “Tata” Nasir, a rising diplomatic star. The appointment matters not just for what it does but also for what it restores.

For 23 months, the post was held by Sugiono, a loyal Gerindra Party politician and trusted aide to Prabowo. His tenure had its merits: He listened to seasoned diplomats, including his second deputy Tata, and showed a rare willingness to defer to deep expertise.

The weight of time

From The Weekender

The weight of time

Read on The Weekender

Yet placing a political appointee at the helm of a government bureau built on institutional memory carries risk, nowhere more so than at the Foreign Ministry on Jl. Pejambon.

That risk was evident in the first two years of the Prabowo presidency. Foreign policy analysts flagged a familiar pattern: presidential commitments made unilaterally, including on joint maritime development in the South China Sea, on Gaza evacuations and on military hardware, that forced the ministry into damage control afterward.

When the Foreign Ministry becomes "a cleanup crew rather than an engine room", as one analyst put it, Indonesia's standing suffers in every capital that was not consulted.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Tata is a welcome correction. He has spent 27 years at the ministry, with postings in Geneva at the WTO, in Paris as ambassador to France and UNESCO and in New York as permanent representative to the United Nations, where he chaired the ECOSOC Coordination Segment and vice-chaired the Palestinian Rights Committee.

Popular

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

Related Article

BREAKING: Arrmanatha takes over as foreign minister in latest reshuffle

Indonesia steps up bid for UNSC seat

SBY’s foreign policy legacy and the Democratic Party

The state's new muscle

Constitutional Court's independence at risk as MPR seeks key role

Popular

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks

Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry

More in Opinion

 View more
Pupils attend a class on Sept. 23 beside a collapsed wall at SD 3 Sukajadi state elementary school in Sukakarya, Bekasi regency, West Java. According to the school, three classrooms have been damaged for the past three years because of the aging building, disrupting lessons and posing safety risks to students.
Academia

Indonesia is pulling away the poor’s only ladder: Education
Ground visit: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third from right), accompanied by National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) head Suharyanto (right) and Solok Regent John Pandu (second right), inspects public facilities and infrastructure affected by flash floods in Arosuka, Solok, West Sumatra, on Sept. 25, 2026.
Academia

Gibran’s fall, Prabowo’s power reconfiguration?
A general view of the Finance Ministry office is seen on Dec. 6, 2024, in Jakarta.
Academia

Frans Seda, finance minister during a difficult period

Highlight
Bahlil Lahadalia is sworn in as coordinating minister for downstreaming and energy transition at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
Politics

Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto greets Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir following Nasir's inauguration at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2026
Editorial

A ministry restored
President Prabowo Subianto (right) leads the inauguration ceremony of the Presidential Advisory Board (Wantimpres) at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on October 2, 2026. The board is chaired by Pratikno, with Hatta Rajasa as deputy chair—both of whom are former senior ministers. Among board members is Jusuf Wanandi (left), a senior fellow and cofounder of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and a cofounder of The Jakarta Post.
Politics

Prabowo resurrects advisory board

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029
Opinion

Analysis: The threshold fight: What 5 percent debate means for 2029
Academia

Can young Indonesians still afford home?
Politics

Prabowo resurrects advisory board
Archipelago

Semarang Zoo turns to frozen meat, fruit cocktails to beat scorching heat
Regulations

Businesses fear delays from special tax refund audits
Editorial

A ministry restored
Editorial

Basic education first
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A ministry restored

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.