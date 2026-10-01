Indonesia pushes cooperation to outpace global scam networks

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (center) poses with representatives attending the International Conference on Combating Online Scams (ICCOS) in Phnom Penh on Sept. 3, 2026. Around 20 countries including the United States and China were represented at the meeting, held amid international pressure on Phnom Penh do more to tackle the multi-billion-dollar online scam industry. (AFP/-)

As criminals move ‘in a matter of minutes’, international cooperation to combat the cyberscam should ‘be able to match their speed’, Deputy Foreign Minister Arif Havas Oegroseno told an anti-online scam conference in Cambodia.

I ndonesia has called for stronger transboundary coordination among countries to combat the illegal online scam industry, as the country declares readiness to work with institutions like the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

The call during the International Conference on Combating Online Scams (ICCOS) that took place in Phnom Penh from Sept. 23 to 24, when representatives from 28 countries, including ASEAN member states, gathered to discuss ways to disrupt transnational scam networks.

At the gathering, Indonesia emphasized the need for a specialized mechanism to enable better information exchange between countries, pursue asset recovery and protect victims. The country argued that increasingly sophisticated and interconnected scam networks require an even stronger coordinated international response.

The Indonesian delegation also flagged concerns that the illegal industry has increasingly evolved into complex forms of organized crime, involving recruiters, operators, technology providers, as well as money mules and launderers operating across multiple countries.

Closer coordination must therefore be conducted between national authorities, ASEAN, the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), Interpol and the larger international community.

“We’re not fighting individuals. We’re fighting a network, and a network can only be beaten by a faster network,” Deputy Foreign Minister Arif Havas Oegroseno said at the conference, as quoted by a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

At a separate session focused on treating the online scam industry as a global emergency, Havas emphasized the need for mechanisms that can facilitate timely responses.