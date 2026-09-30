Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Officials show a room raided by the Indonesian Ombudsman at the Cibinong Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. West Java Corrections directorate head Yudi Suseno said the 11 official residences were provided for several prison officials, including the Cibinong penitentiary head. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

Inmates allegedly paid rent for the accommodation complete with couches, large beds, TVs, fridges -- even dining tables.

T he authorities raided a prison in West Java, Wednesday where inmates have allegedly been paying to live in luxury, emptying several "villas" of furniture, bottles of alcohol and at least one big-screen TV.

Last week, the Indonesian ombudsman's office said an inspection had uncovered a cluster of indulgently furnished apartments inhabited by inmates on the grounds of the Cibinong prison in Bogor, south of the capital of Jakarta.

The inmates allegedly paid rent for the accommodation complete with couches, large beds, TVs, fridges -- even dining tables.

Photos released by the ombudsman's office after an unannounced visit showed bottles of beer, whisky and other alcohol in a fridge door.

An unlocked access gate linked the yard around villas to a bamboo forest, making it possible for the prisoners to enter and exit at will.

There was a "luxury car parking area" on the grounds, according to ombudsman official Syafrida Rachmawati Rasahan, as well as a swimming pool and a gym.

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A golf simulator was being built for the residents.

"We found [the premises] occupied by inmates," Syafrida told a press conference last Thursday.

"So we strongly suspect that in Cibinong correctional facility, there are special facilities for some inmates."

The prison holds a mix of inmates including those convicted of violent as well as white-collar offenses such as corruption.

On Wednesday, the prisons ministry said it would report on the findings of its preliminary investigation to parliament next week.

The ministry's inspector general Rudi Setiawan told reporters that 52 inmates had been questioned so far.

The head of the prison and four other senior officials have been suspended.

The authorities have not divulged which inmates had inhabited the luxury accommodation, nor said what will happen to them now.