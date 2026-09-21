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Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Relying solely on executive orders and administrative decrees is fundamentally insufficient for a technology this consequential.

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, September 21, 2026

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This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, on July 15 in Saint-Mande, France. This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, on July 15 in Saint-Mande, France. (AFP/Martin Lelievre)

A

rtificial intelligence is no longer a distant frontier; it is the infrastructure of Indonesia's present. Across the archipelago, AI is driving transformational efficiencies — from optimizing agricultural yields in rural Java and streamlining fintech credit models in Jakarta to predicting medical risks in regional hospitals. It promises to catalyze productivity and unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in economic value for Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Yet this rapid adoption carries severe, real-world harms. Generative AI tools are being used to manufacture sophisticated voice-cloning scams targeting elderly citizens and to circulate realistic deepfakes designed to sway public opinion.

Automated decision-making in consumer lending risks entrenching socio-economic bias, while unrestricted web scraping threatens the livelihoods of local artists, journalists and content creators through IP theft. Automated content generation also raises dangerous hallucination risks in sensitive sectors like legal analysis and medical diagnostics.

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To its credit, the government has recognized these dynamics. Following extensive cross-sector consultations, the Communication and Digital Ministry (Komdigi) finalized the drafts on the National AI Roadmap and its companion AI Ethics Framework. These form the basis of two pending Presidential Regulations (Perpres) currently awaiting President Prabowo Subianto's signature and they mark an important step toward structured governance.

Around the world, the race to govern this technology is already underway. Dozens of nations — from China and South Korea to Brazil and Singapore — have enacted or drafted specialized frameworks to keep pace with algorithmic risks.

Even in the United States, long resistant to binding AI rules, OpenAI reversed course this month, with its chief global affairs officer calling for mandatory national AI safety requirements amid concern that the technology could accelerate its own development.

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In this landscape, Komdigi deserves praise for its pragmatic approach. Rather than copying the strict, prescriptive, heavily punitive regime of the EU's AI Act, Komdigi championed a model built on flexibility, proportionality and compliance-by-design.

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