The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

The new finance minister is expected to favor predictable policy and tighter governance even as Prabowo pushes for growth. 

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 15, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Newly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) shakes hands with outgoing finance minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa during a handover ceremony on Sept. 15 at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta. Newly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) shakes hands with outgoing finance minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa during a handover ceremony on Sept. 15 at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta. (Courtesy of/Finance Ministry)

N

ewly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara is expected to provide policy continuity and a measured approach to try and balance fiscal constraints with President Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious growth plans.

“Suahasil will bring continuity through his understanding of the state budget architecture […], but the swift transition must be backed by clear policy communication to avoid adding to uncertainty,” said Rizal Taufikurrahman, head of the center for macroeconomics and finance at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef).

Time is of the essence, with the budget under pressure from priority spending, subsidies and heavy financing needs, while 2026 is expected to end with a wider-than-planned fiscal deficit at 2.85 percent of gross domestic product. 

The market ultimately would judge not based on who the finance minister is, but whether the change could make fiscal policy more disciplined, consistent and predictable, Rizal told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Read also: Prabowo sacks Purbaya, turns to familiar hand at Finance Ministry

“Suahasil is known for a leadership that prioritizes governance and bureaucratic stability, fiscal credibility and policy predictability,” said Airlangga University monetary economics professor Rahma Gafmi. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Suahasil was expected to take a different tack from Purbaya, whose latest push was for Danantara to remit Rp 120 trillion (US$6.8 billion) in state-owned enterprise dividends to the budget this year as a fiscal buffer, despite objections from the state asset fund.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Related Article

SOE dividend grab tests Danantara’s mandate

Purbaya reasserts budget for cooperatives debt

Housing expo falls short, subsidized loans slow

Why Danantara should stay out of KSSK

Policy tensions grew before Perry’s sudden resignation, sources say

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

More in Business

 View more
Newly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) shakes hands with outgoing finance minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa during a handover ceremony on Sept. 15 at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta.
Economy

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
A soldier sweeps the entrance to a Red and White Cooperatives facility on July 22, 2026, in Suka Damai village, Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi.
Companies

Agrinas chief lambasts delay in installing cooperatives managers
Outgoing Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa reacts as he talks to journalists after a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta, September 15, 2026.
Economy

Purbaya says he was 'upset', but half expected removal

Highlight
Outgoing Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa reacts as he talks to journalists after a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 15, 2026.
Economy

Purbaya says he was 'upset', but half expected removal
Social aid recipient receive a sack of rice from the government's food reserves distribution program at Dumai Post Office in Riau on Oct. 29, 2024. The post office is slated to disburse 10 kilograms of rice to nearly 15,000 families registered as social aid recipients in Dumai in August, October and December.
Editorial

Faulty tool costs fortune
Elementary school children sit on a bamboo raft as they cross the Citarum River on their way home in Saguling, Bandung, West Java, September 1, 2026.
Society

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Archipelago

Bad weather hampers Virgo Transport ferry rescue
Europe

Russia says space 'must be free from any weapon'
Companies

Agrinas chief lambasts delay in installing cooperatives managers
Americas

US military confirms Iran war has led to munitions shortfall
Economy

Purbaya says he was 'upset', but half expected removal
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia 'playing the victim', Thailand tells global mediators
Economy

Long-term sectoral growth patterns: What should we focus on?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.