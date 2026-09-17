Not the Ministry of Magic

Newly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) signs a document as his predecessor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa observes on Sept. 15, 2026, during a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Garry Lotulung)

The sudden shake-up at the Finance Ministry has rattled markets, leaving Indonesia’s new fiscal chief with the precarious task of funding Prabowo’s ambitious growth targets without driving the nation into a deficit ditch.

T he abrupt replacement of the finance minister after a year and seven days only adds to Indonesia’s widespread image as an unpredictable destination for investment, regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with the change. The handover from Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa to Suahasil Nazara also comes less than two months since Perry Warjiyo resigned as Bank Indonesia governor, in what many believe was effectively a dismissal.

The sudden decisions about these pivotal roles took markets by surprise. They will raise new doubts among some observers over the country’s financial stability at the worst possible time, when next year’s budget is being thrashed out while inflationary pressure is pushing up financing costs.

While in office, Purbaya earned a reputation for rash statements that repeatedly ruffled the feathers of his cabinet peers when he appeared to be telling them how to do their jobs.

From The Weekender Is AI really making us better workers? Read on The Weekender

The latest such case was his public spat with Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani over a dividend payout plan to help plug the budget deficit. This went against the initial concept of having the state asset fund’s managers decide how to use dividends from the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) it controls, whether for capital injections or investments into new projects.

That squabble might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, or it might have been last week’s overhaul at the Finance Ministry that saw hundreds of officials replaced.

Purbaya’s snarky remarks made for good headline material but were risky politically, just like his bold policy decisions as he looked for ways to finance President Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious economic growth agenda.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

His successor, a former deputy minister, might avoid such political risks through what many expect will be a more technocratic leadership, but Suahasil still faces the same challenge of supporting Prabowo’s growth target while convincing market actors of continued fiscal prudence.