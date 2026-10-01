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BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles cabinet, replaces police chief

Comr. Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto, who previously headed the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), has been appointed to replace Listyo as the new police chief. Listyo, meanwhile, has been named the presidential chief of staff, replacing retired general Dudung Abdurachman.

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President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8, 2025, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8, 2025, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

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resident Prabowo Subianto launched another cabinet shake-up on Thursday, replacing National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo and several ministers in the latest reshuffle of his administration. 

Comr. Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto, who previously headed the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), has been appointed to replace Listyo as the new police chief. Listyo, meanwhile, has been named the presidential chief of staff, replacing retired general Dudung Abdurachman. Dudung now serves as coordinating politics and security minister to replace Djamari Chaniago.

The House of Representatives approved Sayudi’s appointment, as well as Listyo’s dismissal, earlier on Thursday following a confirmation hearing by House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement and legal affairs. 

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President Prabowo had sent a letter to the House proposing changes to the police leadership a day earlier.

Listyo had served as police chief since January 2021, after being appointed by then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to replace Gen. Idham Azis. With the appointment, Suyudi will take charge of the country’s 450,000-strong police force.

Listyo, widely seen as a loyalist to Jokowi, had come under scrutiny lately over a series of allegations of police brutality and impunity during his tenure. The most notable was the deadly protests in August 2025, when clashes between police and demonstrations in several cities left at least 11 people dead.

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Sugiono has also been replaced as foreign minister by his former deputy, Arrmanatha Nasir, while retaining a role in the cabinet as coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs. 

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