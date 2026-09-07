The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption

Eight airports halted operations over the weekend after ash was detected in their airspace, disrupting hundreds of flights and leaving more than 170,000 passengers stranded, according to the transport ministry.

Agencies
Jakarta
Mon, September 7, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Stranded passengers wait to request refunds after scheduled flights were canceled following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on September 6, 2026. T Stranded passengers wait to request refunds after scheduled flights were canceled following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on September 6, 2026. T (AFP/Abimanyu)

J

akarta's main airport and three others extended their closure to 6 p.m. on Monday after being forced to halt operations due to a volcanic eruption, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Eight airports halted operations over the weekend after ash was detected in their airspace, disrupting hundreds of flights and leaving more than 170,000 passengers stranded, according to the transport ministry.

At least four airports, including Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, extended their closure from Monday morning to 6 p.m. (1100 GMT), airport operator Angkasa Pura said in a social media post.

The quiet chapter: the society of silent book clubs

From The Weekender

The quiet chapter: the society of silent book clubs

Read on The Weekender

"In connection with the increasing eruption activity of Mount Anak Krakatau, flight operations at several airports have been suspended; passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status with the respective airlines," the operator said.

Halim Perdanakusuma, a smaller airport that caters to both civil and military flights, also extended its closure, the company said.

The probability of an eruption remains high until Monday morning, the country's geology agency said.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"The threat from an eruption comes from the ejection of incandescent rocks accompanied by heavy ashfall. Another potential hazard arises from lava flows if the eruption resumes and continues," the agency said.

The volcano monitoring agency's website showed the most recent Anak Krakatau eruption occurred Sunday at 8:23 p.m.

The agency warned on Monday that "the probability of further eruptions in the coming periods remains high."

Read also: Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

The eruptions have seen ash reach as high as 6,000 meters on the Java side of the volcano and 15,000 meters on the Sumatra side and some parts of Banten province in Java, the Meteorology, Volcanology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) posted on its website.

On Sunday, the disaster agency called for people to wear masks while travelling outdoors to avoid breathing in the ash. In Jakarta and Lampung, schools will use remote learning to counter health risks for students, state news agency Antara reported.

The long plié

From The Weekender

The long plié

Read on The Weekender

Anak Krakatau sits in a strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra.

The volcano has been sporadically active since it emerged from the sea at the beginning of last century in the caldera that formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatau.

A 2018 tsunami triggered by a collapse of parts of Anak Krakatau killed 429 people and left thousands displaced.

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Related Article

Borderless pollution chokes Greater Jakarta as policy gaps persist

From Bandung’s forests to Southeast Asia: LaLaLa Festival turns 10

GE Aerospace unveils breakthrough in hybrid-electric flight

Wars shift focus from jets to weapons at giant Farnborough Airshow

Prabowo pushes reactivation of Husein airport, Bandung mayor says

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

More in Indonesia

 View more
Stranded passengers wait to request refunds after scheduled flights were canceled following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on September 6, 2026. T
Jakarta

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Archipelago

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Rallygoers, led by members of the United Pati People's Alliance (AMPB), stage a protest on Aug. 27 in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. They demand the passage of the long-awaited asset forfeiture bill and harsher punishment for corrupt officials.
Politics

Fresh push for asset forfeiture bill met with political concerns

Highlight
Stranded passengers wait to request refunds after scheduled flights were canceled following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on September 6, 2026. T
Jakarta

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
ASEAN Chair and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro (center) hosts an informal consultation during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN unity at stake
Activists gathered in front of the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to submit an official memorandum calling for transparency and corporate accountability across borders on Sept. 4,2026. Air quality in Malaysia deteriorated further from Sept. 1, as smoke from Indonesian forest fires drove up respiratory complaints and sent residents scrambling for protective masks.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia vows to work with ASEAN members on haze

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak as fire haze eases
Environment

Wildfires, heat waves threaten to undermine air quality, UN weather agency says
Regulations

Govt to trial direct cash aid transfers in 2027
Asia & Pacific

Asia News Network releases new e-book, Asia’s Hidden Heritage Treasures
Europe

Germany's Merz under pressure from far-right election triumph
Economy

The round trip under BRI: how Indonesia and Hong Kong now grow off each other
Economy

El Niño-driven river levels drop hampers coal barging from Kalimantan
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak district though air quality still poor
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.