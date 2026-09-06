Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot lava as seen from Pasauran village in Serang, Banten on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (Reuters/Rikardo). Usage: 0 (Reuters/Rikardo)

Mount Anak Krakatau has erupted since late on Friday, with volcanic ash disrupting hundreds of flights as Indonesia faces a string of natural disasters across the archipelago.

T he eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island in the Sunda Strait, has caused the suspension of hundreds of flights at Jakarta's main airport on Sunday after some school activities and fishing were halted.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport posted on Instagram that it had suspended flight operations until 9:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) due to volcanic ash.

The suspension, extending a halt that had been scheduled until 5:30 a.m., has affected 209 flights, including several international flights, Indonesia's transportation ministry said.

From The Weekender The long plié Read on The Weekender

Anak Krakatau has erupted since late on Friday, with volcanic ash detected at the airport early on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

Ash was identified as high as 6,000 meters on the Java side of the volcano and a plume of up to 15,000 meters on the Sumatra side and some parts of Banten province in Java, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) posted on its website.

Anak Krakatau is roughly halfway between Java and Sumatra in Indonesia's vast island chain, which sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) "urges the public to remain calm while increasing vigilance. In the event of ashfall, people are advised to wear masks and eye protection, reduce outdoor activities, cover water sources and exercise caution when driving, as volcanic ash can reduce visibility," said spokesperson Berton Panjaitan.

Several schools canceled activities on Saturday with students and residents suffering eye irritation from the ash, while fishermen canceled their fishing trips due to the eruption, local media outlet Kompas reported.

BNPB said on Saturday there was no imminent risk of tsunami from the volcano.

A tsunami in 2018 caused by Anak Krakatau eruptions killed hundreds and injured hundreds more on Java and Sumatra.

Anak Krakatau, which means child of Krakatau, emerged a century ago from the area once occupied by Krakatau, then known as Krakatoa. Krakatoa was destroyed in 1883, when its massive eruptions killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis.

— Article recast with the latest updates on Sept. 6, 2026 at 8:44 a.m.