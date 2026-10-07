Court doubles suspended Riau governor's sentence to four years

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Prosecutors alleged that Wahid demanded money from officials at the Riau Public Works, Spatial Planning, Housing, Settlement and Land agency (PUPR-PKPP), threatening those who refused to contribute with removal or reassignment.
he Riau High Court has doubled the prison sentence of suspended Governor Abdul Wahid to four years after upholding his conviction on extortion and corruption charges.
The verdict was read out by a three-judge panel led by Abdul Azis during a hearing held online on Monday.
“The defendant is sentenced to four years in prison and fined Rp 200 million [US$ 11,000]. If the fine is not paid, it will be replaced by 80 days in jail,” Azis said as he read the verdict.
Wahid was also ordered to pay 1.45 billion rupiah in restitution within one month after the verdict becomes legally binding.
If he fails to pay, his assets will be seized and auctioned to cover the amount, the judge said. If the proceeds are insufficient, he will face an additional 18 months in prison.
After the hearing, Wahid’s spokesman, Musliadi, said the governor would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.
“We respect the High Court’s decision and the legal process. We believe that Mr. Wahid is innocent. We have not finished our efforts to seek justice and will continue to pursue all available legal avenues,” Musliadi said.
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