Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Indonesia has seen an uninterrupted streak of monthly trade surpluses from early 2020 until May, when a dramatic surge in oil and gas prices due to conflict in the Middle East caused a $1.6 billion deficit in Indonesia’s trade with the rest of the world.
Indonesia’s trade surplus widened in August, driven largely by strong exports of manufactured goods and commodities.
The country’s exports exceed imports by US$3.55 billion in August, extending the trade surplus recorded in the previous month after deficits in June and May, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
BPS official Ateng Hartono told a press conference on Thursday that Indonesia still enjoyed increasing exports across its main export categories, which are crude palm oil (CPO) and coal, as well as iron and steel.
“Indonesia’s export value in August reached $26.61 billion, up 6.72 percent compared with August 2025,” he said.
Read also: RI reverses trade deficit with tiny July surplus
Ateng added that nine of the top-10 exported commodities saw increases, with precious metals and jewelry the only exceptions, declining by 42.82 percent. Meanwhile, nickel and its derivatives recorded the largest increase, rising 50.12 percent, up $2.87 billion.
By sector, he said Indonesia’s manufacturing exports grew 12.48 percent in August. Meanwhile, shipments from agriculture, forestry and fisheries dropped 11.64 percent due to a slump in coffee exports. Exports from mining and other sectors also fell 19.47 percent amid declining copper ore exports.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.