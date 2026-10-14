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Malaysia court denies Najib Razak's request to suspend 15-year jail term

Najib, 73, has been in prison since 2022 after Malaysia's top court upheld his conviction for graft and money laundering linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund he co-founded while premier in 2009. He denies wrongdoing. 

Reuters
Kuala Lumpur
Wed, October 14, 2026

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Jailed former prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak (left) arrives for a court hearing where he seeks to land a ruling allowing him serve the rest of his six-year sentence under house arrest instead of in the Kajang Prison, at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec. 22, 2025. Jailed former prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak (left) arrives for a court hearing where he seeks to land a ruling allowing him serve the rest of his six-year sentence under house arrest instead of in the Kajang Prison, at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec. 22, 2025. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

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Malaysian court on Wednesday denied former premier Najib Razak's request to suspend a 15-year jail term in connection with the 1MDB scandal, despite expectations he could soon be transferred to house arrest following a pardon in a separate case. 

Najib, 73, has been in prison since 2022 after Malaysia's top court upheld his conviction for graft and money laundering linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund he co-founded while premier in 2009. He denies wrongdoing. 

Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nordin said there were no special circumstances warranting a stay of the sentence.

"Therefore on final merit, the application is accordingly dismissed, the judge said.

Last month, Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim granted a conditional pardon to Najib, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, provided he pay a 50 million ringgit ($12.25 million) fine. 

Najib's lawyers later asked the Kuala Lumpur High Court to stay an additional 15-year sentence imposed after he was found guilty in December last year in a separate 1MDB corruption case. That sentence is due to begin after his term under house arrest ends in August 2028. 

 

 

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