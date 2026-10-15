The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist
The next world order will be built on systems capacity
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Regional fallout grows as Indonesia rejects disaster status

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist
The next world order will be built on systems capacity
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Regional fallout grows as Indonesia rejects disaster status

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN urged to take extra measures on regional haze amid rising health concerns

Toxic transboundary haze makes Petailing Jaya in Malaysia look like it is in misty highlands despite being located less than 100 meters above sea level, says a resident.

Kharishar Kahfi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 15, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman walks as haze shrouds Petronas Twin Towers and other commercial buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 13, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Indonesian authorities struggle to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Kalimantan and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region. A woman walks as haze shrouds Petronas Twin Towers and other commercial buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 13, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Indonesian authorities struggle to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Kalimantan and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

S

eptember is usually the month when haze comes down to Selangor, Malaysia, where Evelyn Toh, 54, lives, but this year, she thinks the haze is “the worst” in recent years. The pollution makes Petailing Jaya in Selangor look like it is in misty highlands despite being located less than 100 meters above sea level.

“I was driving last week and I could see the car in front, but I cannot see the traffic light about 100 meters ahead,” Evelyn told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

Aside from visibility concerns, the university lecturer was also concerned about the health impact from the toxic pollution, as she heard some friends had fallen sick from various respiratory illnesses at the moment. 

Farewell, good breast

From The Weekender

Farewell, good breast

Read on The Weekender

Evelyn herself has suffered from itchy throat, nose and eyes, and she is taking care of her two elderly parents whose breathing is affected by the declining air quality.

“I sort of learned how to adapt to live with it already,” she said. “We try not to go out so often, but what to do? I have to work. But it does affect people.”

With haze from wildfires in Indonesia reaching neighboring regions such as Malaysia, pressure is growing on the Indonesian government and ASEAN to push for extra measures against transboundary haze, as toxic pollution raises health concerns among local populations.

Several regions in Malaysia have seen their air quality drop to unhealthy levels according to measurement by Swiss-based air monitoring company IQAir.

Popular

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist

Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist
The next world order will be built on systems capacity

The next world order will be built on systems capacity

Related Article

ASEAN urged to take extra measures on regional haze amid rising health concerns

The extractivist logic haunts the AI data center rush in Indonesia, Malaysia

Singapore rolls out haze subsidies as Malaysia extends school closures

Myanmar is a litmus test of what ‘ASEAN way’ amounts to

Worsening haze disrupts flights across Sumatra

Popular

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist

Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist
The next world order will be built on systems capacity

The next world order will be built on systems capacity

More in World

 View more
A woman walks as haze shrouds Petronas Twin Towers and other commercial buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 13, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Indonesian authorities struggle to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Kalimantan and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN urged to take extra measures on regional haze amid rising health concerns
This picture provided by The Straits Times taken and received on October 14, 2026 shows the city shrouded with haze in Singapore. Air pollution in western Singapore hit the country's “very high“ band on October 14, the environment agency said, as haze from Indonesia forest fires causes a regional crisis.
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia haze spikes Singapore pollution, shuts Timor Leste schools
This handout picture taken on Aug. 22, 2026 and released on Aug. 24 by press-service of Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade shows the serviceman of the brigade walking in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Europe

Ukraine says SpaceX limits Starlink operations, disrupting military

Highlight
A Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk firefighting helicopter operated by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) sits on the tarmac enveloped in haze at Tjilik Riwut Airport in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on September 24, 2026. Low visibility caused by persistent forest fires has hampered both commercial air travel and aerial firefighting operations across the province.
Politics

Five arrested for corruption at disaster agency amid funding concerns
An image of passengers inside a TransJakarta bus traveling through the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle area in Central Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, June 21, 2026.
Editorial

Prove the ground first
People commute along a road as haze from forest and land fires shrouds Palembang, South Sumatra on October 2, 2026. Wildfires in Indonesia are blamed in large part on slash-and-burn land-clearing practices that result in the destruction of fire-resistant forest cover and the draining of peatlands.
Archipelago

Protests erupt across Sumatra as frustration grows over persistent wildfires

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Indonesia badly needs inclusive institutions, not rhetoric
Opinion

Analysis: Same uniform, new master: The limits of police reform
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN urged to take extra measures on regional haze amid rising health concerns
Politics

Five arrested for corruption at disaster agency amid funding concerns
Editorial

Prove the ground first
Archipelago

Protests erupt across Sumatra as frustration grows over persistent wildfires
Society

Bocelli concerts face uncertainty after MUI opposition
Regulations

IDX tightens IPO rules despite muted market activity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN urged to take extra measures on regional haze amid rising health concerns

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.