The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Vendors, musicians boycott RANS Carnival amid backlash over Youth Pledge event

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Vendors, musicians boycott RANS Carnival amid backlash over Youth Pledge event

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Japan considers doubling defense spending over next five years

If adopted, defence buildup spending for the five years from April 2027 would be set at 70 trillion to 80 trillion yen ($457 billion to $508 billion), up about 1.8 times from the roughly 43 trillion yen allocated under the current five-year plan, which began in fiscal 2023.

Reuters
Tokyo, Japan
Mon, November 2, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Honor rendered: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reviews a guard of honor on Saturday, May 2, 2026, during a welcoming ceremony at the Government Office in Hanoi. Honor rendered: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reviews a guard of honor on Saturday, May 2, 2026, during a welcoming ceremony at the Government Office in Hanoi. (AFP/Pool/Nhac Nguyen )

J

apan's government and ruling coalition are considering nearly doubling defence spending over the next five years as part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's push to strengthen the country's military capabilities, according to two people familiar with the matter.

If adopted, defence buildup spending for the five years from April 2027 would be set at 70 trillion to 80 trillion yen ($457 billion to $508 billion), up about 1.8 times from the roughly 43 trillion yen allocated under the current five-year plan, which began in fiscal 2023.

The figure could still change as the government compiles the budget towards year-end and revises its three security-related documents. Japan's defence ministry said it had no comment at this point.

One of the people told Reuters the new spending is expected to fund purchases such as large numbers of drones. The same person said a weaker yen has pushed up the cost of defence equipment procurement. 

The second person said the final figure could land in the mid-to-late 70 trillion yen range, but questioned whether such a sum would be enough given the security environment in East Asia, adding the final figure was subject to debate between the government and coalition partners.

Under the current buildup program formulated at the end of 2022, Japan sharply raised planned defence spending from an initial allocation of 27.5 trillion yen, with a focus on long-range missiles intended for counterstrike capabilities, as well as ammunition and spare parts for military equipment.

Japan is exploring structuring its defence around the interception of long range attacks by deploying drones, reflecting new methods of fighting seen in conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, government officials told Reuters in September.

Japan's defence ministry has said for some years that it is developing domestically-manufactured long-range missiles and is also prioritising budget allocations for drones, AI and space technologies to adapt to new forms of warfare.

 

 

Popular

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France

Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

Related Article

Decolonization and the geopolitics of legitimacy: From Morocco to Papua

Ready, set, snooze: Sleep-deprived Japanese compete for best-rested

Philippines sends largest ship, aircraft to drive away Chinese vessel

Living Lab Ventures hosts Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN, highlights Japan–ASEAN investment

Tokyo suffers longest streak of rainy days on record

Popular

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France

Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

More in World

 View more
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin answers journalists' questions via live zoom during the ministry's press conference in Jakarta on April 21, 2025.
Asia & Pacific

Countries must pay more towards WHO: Indonesian candidate
Honor rendered: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reviews a guard of honor on Saturday, May 2, 2026, during a welcoming ceremony at the Government Office in Hanoi.
Asia & Pacific

Japan considers doubling defense spending over next five years
Roads are closed after a jet crashed on November 1, 2026 in Greenacres, Florida. Early reports say it was carrying nine people and crashed and erupted into flames near a residential neighborhood.
Americas

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Highlight
A woman walk past in front of an electronic board displaying stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2026.
Markets

Some stocks excluded in Composite index as IDX starts new month
Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.
Editorial

Budget pressure building
A child looks out of a classroom window before students at the elementary school were sent home early due to thick smoke from a land fire behind their school at Alalak village in Barito Kuala, South Kalimantan on October 28, 2026.
Archipelago

Two more companies named suspects in wildfire probes

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Countries must pay more towards WHO: Indonesian candidate
Asia & Pacific

Japan considers doubling defense spending over next five years
Economy

Trade surplus narrows on rising energy imports
Americas

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Economy

Domestic, foreign orders lift manufacturing activity in October
Politics

Plan to turn Red and White cooperative clinics into BPJS providers draws scrutiny
Markets

Some stocks excluded in Composite index as IDX starts new month
Asia & Pacific

Singapore braces as Indonesia slaps back at neighbours

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.