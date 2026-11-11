US House blocks bid to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, May 30, 2026. (Reuters/Edgar Su)

The vote on a procedural motion came just hours after Hegseth blasted efforts to impeach him as a farce and delivered a defiant defense of his record at the helm of the US military, winning praise from President Donald Trump.

R epublicans in the US House of Representatives blocked an effort on Tuesday to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, winning a reprieve for the polarizing Pentagon chief before Democrats take control of Congress next year and possibly try again.

The vote on a procedural motion came just hours after Hegseth blasted efforts to impeach him as a farce and delivered a defiant defense of his record at the helm of the US military, winning praise from President Donald Trump.

The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favor of a motion to refer eight articles of impeachment to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, a move that the sponsor of the impeachment push, US Representative Thomas Massie, warned would kill it.

Massie, an outgoing Kentucky Republican, had hoped to draw votes from Republicans upset with Hegseth's policies and wary of the unpopularity of the Iran war, but no other Republicans joined him.

Democrats had voiced strong support for the impeachment effort. But 11 Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, did not vote.

If eight of them had, the procedural measure would have been defeated, paving the way for a full House impeachment vote. Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why she missed the vote.

Trump cheered the results in a social media post, saying the effort to impeach Hegseth "has miserably FAILED!"

In a sign that the impeachment episode may have drawn Trump and Hegseth closer together, Trump added that Hegseth's performance on Iran, Venezuela and other issues "led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot."

Hegseth would have been the first US defense secretary to be impeached. The last time any civilian leader of the US military was impeached was in 1876, when William Belknap held the title "secretary of war."