Indosat Record 38% Net-Profit, Deliver Standouts Performance Throughout 2024

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 11, 2025

Indosat Record 38% Net-Profit, Deliver Standouts Performance Throughout 2024

I

ndosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) closed 2024 with impressive performance, maintaining its strong growth trajectory. Total revenue increased 9.1 percent year-on-year (yoy) to IDR55.9 trillion (US$3.4 billion), while cellular revenue grew by 7.5 percent yoy. Meanwhile, multimedia, data communication and Internet (MIDI) revenue rose significantly by 23.4 percent yoy.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew faster than revenue, rising by 10.2 percent yoy to IDR26.4 trillion, with an EBITDA margin of 47.2 percent, underscoring Indosat’s efficiency in converting revenue into earnings. Profit rose by 9 percent, reaching IDR4.91 trillion, and reinforcing solid financial health and the ability to deliver sustainable returns to stakeholders.

Throughout 2024, data traffic saw a remarkable 12.2 percent yoy increase. To support this surge, Indosat expanded its network infrastructure, increasing the number of 4G BTS to 196,000, ensuring a seamless and superior customer experience. This network enhancement significantly improved service quality for customers across its consumer brands, IM3 and Tri, contributing to a 6.6 percent rise in mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) to IDR40 thousand.

Embedding AI into every aspect of operations

In the final quarter of 2024, Indosat, through its IM3 brand, officially relaunched its postpaid service with a new identity: IM3 PLATINUM. This premium offering pioneers the integration of artificial intelligence into telecommunications, blending AI-driven intelligence with personalized human interaction to deliver the Platinum experience.

Beyond redefining customer experience, Indosat announced a strategic partnership with Nokia to expand its 4G and 5G networks, leveraging AI-driven optimization to enhance coverage and efficiency. Through Nokia’s multiband radios and baseband solutions, Indosat aims to provide smarter, more adaptive networks, reinforcing its commitment to using cutting-edge AI technology to connect and empower Indonesians.

Indosat’s dedication to technological advancement extends beyond its network infrastructure. In collaboration with UiPath, Indosat is empowering 100,000 Indonesians with enterprise automation skills by 2027, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive in an AI-powered economy. This initiative underscores Indosat’s broader mission to drive digital transformation and foster an AI-ready workforce in Indonesia.

This AI-driven evolution is backed by significant investment. In 2024, Indosat’s capital expenditure amounted to IDR9.937 trillion with 82.7 percent allocated to cellular network enhancements to support the growing demand for AI-powered digital services. The remaining Capex was directed toward MIDI and IT, further solidifying Indosat’s position as an AI-native TelCo.

