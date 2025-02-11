TheJakartaPost

Padma Wedding Expo 2025 offers a touch of elegance to the perfect matrimony

Padma Hotel Semarang’s annual Padma Wedding Expo returns for its third edition in 2025, offering a one-stop shop for prospective brides and grooms to find inspiration and the perfect solution in designing their dream “I do”.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 11, 2025

To be held from Feb. 14 to 16, this year's exhibition will feature a variety of renowned vendors in the wedding industry, including: AXIOO, Mahkota Enterprise, Christ Decor, Christian Entertainment, Galaxy Decoration, The Proposal Bridal, Melta Tan, The Brides Indonesia, Pentamoo, Wong Hang Tailor, INAV by Intan Avantie, ESBE by Stefani Bertha, Surya Vista Orchestra, Happy Management, Alethea Sposa, Premiere Photobooth, Lunar Lighting and Ventlee Tailor, among others.

Also joining the event will be experts such as event design consultant Jessica Boediarjo, who is experienced in creating elegant and timeless wedding concepts, promising couples an unforgettable experience.

Since its opening, Padma Hotel Semarang has been one of the main destinations for spectacular weddings in Central Java. Its Pandanaran Grand Ballroom, with a ceiling height of 10 meters and a capacity of up to 4,000 guests, has hosted a variety of weddings, ranging from futuristic nuances reminiscent of Avatar to charismatic, yet traditional Javanese weddings.

"Padma Wedding Expo is the perfect opportunity for brides and grooms to explore the latest trends and get exclusive offers," said Fransiska Yuke, catering director of Padma Hotel Semarang.

"Whether they are just starting their wedding planning journey or are looking for the finishing touches, this exhibition is the right place to get inspiration and guidance from the experts."

BCA credit card holders will be able to partake in exclusive offers during the Padma Wedding Expo 2025 including cashback, special installment options and exclusive gifts. In addition, BMW Astra will present a special experience for couples to ensure the perfect combination of elegance and innovation.

